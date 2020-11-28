Power minister, Jigawa gov commission transmission station

THE Minister for Power, Alhaji Sale Mamman has commissioned 132/33 KVA transmission sub-station at Gagarawa in Jigawa State.

Commissioning the transmitting station, the minister said that the present administration under president Muhammadu Buhari is committed in improving power in the country to employment among the youths.

Alhaji Sale Mamman said, “as part of the federal government’s efforts to ensure stable power supply, over one million prepaid metres had been imported and to be distributed free of charge to the public.

The 132/33 KVA transmission station had been commissioned by the state’s governor Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, the emirs of Gumel and member representing Gagarawa/Suletankarkar/ Gumel federal constituency among other dignitaries.

In his speech, the governor of the state, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar commended president Buhari for executing the projects

The governor said: “the project was started in 1994 and was abandoned until when Buhari took over and completed.

He added, ”over 13 local government areas would got supply from the station and the industrialization activities would rapidly improve in the area and state and country at large.”

