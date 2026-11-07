Power minister explains causes of electricity shortages

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, has attributed the recent electricity shortages affecting parts of Nigeria to reduced power generation, inadequate gas supply and damage to key transmission infrastructure, promising that the first affected generating units will return to operation within 48 to 72 hours.

In a statement on Friday, Tegbe said the disruptions had affected households and businesses in four areas, including Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory, as electricity supply to the national grid continued to decline.

The minister explained that ongoing maintenance at Egbin Power Station, alongside gas supply difficulties affecting some thermal power plants, had reduced the volume of electricity available for distribution.

He added that damage to critical transmission lines had further complicated efforts to maintain stable electricity supply, particularly in Lagos, by limiting the use of alternative transmission routes.

According to the minister, grid operators have resorted to load shedding in some locations to manage the electricity shortfall.

Tegbe said efforts were underway to restore the affected generating units in stages, with the first units expected to resume operations within the next 48 to 72 hours.

He added that his team was also engaging relevant operators to address gas supply challenges and speed up repairs to damaged electricity infrastructure.

The minister apologised to affected electricity consumers for the disruption and assured them that further updates would be provided as power supply gradually improves.

The statement reads, “I am aware of the strain that the current outages have placed on households and businesses in four affected states, including Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Planned maintenance at Egbin Power Station and constraints in gas supply to some thermal power stations have reduced the amount of electricity available on the national grid. Grid operators have, therefore, implemented load shedding in some areas to manage the shortfall. Sabotage of key transmission lines has also restricted the use of alternative routes to supply some of locations, especially Lagos.

My team and I are working to return the affected generating units to service in phases, with the first units coming back online within the next 48 to 72 hours.

“We are also working with operators to improve gas supply and accelerate repairs to the damaged infrastructure.

I thank everyone affected for their patience and will provide further updates as supply is gradually restored.”