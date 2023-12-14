A Labour Party aspirant in the forthcoming 2024 governorship election in Edo State, Sergeant Ogbemudia Bassey Osagie, has identified uninterrupted power supply as a catalyst to industrialisation and economic development.

The Canada-based security detective, made the assertion while interacting with members of the Edo Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Thursday in Benin City.

Ogbemudia said if elected as governor of the state next year, his administration will partner with a Canadian hydrological company to improve the power supply in the state.

He revealed that his aspiration to govern Edo is borne out of his desire to provide better and project-driven governance to the state’s people, especially in the areas of human, infrastructure and capital development.

“Our people are poor because there is no job for them. But for us to have vibrant youths in Edo, we need to build industries, and technical skills that will make us to be producing instead of consume.

“I came to serve the people of Edo State and my mandate is to build infrastructures and bridges which will in turn empower the people.

“Having served Toronto for over 24 years! meritoriously, the same competence, transparency and accountability I want to replicate in Edo”, he said

Speaking on the issue of Education, the Labour Party aspirant assured that if elected as governor of the state, his administration will revamp the educational sector in line with global best practices.

Ogbemudia further stated that the issue of security will be accorded top priority in his administration, just as he averred that “I am the only option for Edo State because what other candidates lack, I have them”.

While maintaining that he is unperturbed with the issue of money politics in the country, the Toronto Police Service Sergeant, called on the leadership of the Labour Party in the state to give all its aspirants level playing ground with a view to fielding the best.

