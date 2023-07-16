A former National lawmaker and Special Adviser to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Hon. Babatunde Kolawole, has bemoaned over-concentrations of power enjoyed by the President, Governors and some political officeholders as roadblocks to a strong democracy in Nigeria.

Kolawole, who spoke at a summit organized by the legislative arm of National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS), held in Akure the state capital, identified godfatherism, immunity enjoyed by the President and governors and the winners-take-all syndrome as some of the challenges hindering the growth of the nation’s democracy.

According to him, excessive control and domination of political parties by leaders, electoral malpractices, money politics, use of thuggery in election, rigging of election also contributed to weak democratic process and governance.

He noted that political party structure which ties the victory of the President with that of the National Assembly members has resulted into unnecessary control of Assembly activities by the President (Executives).

He advocated for proper synergy between the legislature and other arms of government to strengthen representative governance and democratic development, saying a strong, reliable and independent legislature remains an element of good governance.

He said, “the main challenge of the Legislature in Nigeria is ironical, that Nigeria’s Democracy is still called nascent after decades of practice; this is because the political class have made it difficult to have an ideal good governance as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

“The legislative arm is, therefore, one of the cardinal institutions of any democratic governance. As a separate organ of government, it plays a crucial role in ensuring the entrenchment of good governance in the State.

“It has been universally acknowledged that for good governance to be achieved, there must be a vibrant legislature.

“The National Assembly’s role in the democratic space is mainly to legislate for good governance, peace and welfare of the people while also serving as a check on the executive arm of government.

“The performance of these constitutional roles of both the National Assembly and the legislatures in the states see to it that successes are recorded in fast-tracking development and building stronger institutions.

“It is imperative that legislators must be daring to speak on matters that will engender all-round development and advancement of democracy regardless of the thinking of some myopic elements who want the status quo that has held us stagnant as a nation to remain. This is my charge to you all who are our future leaders”.





Kolawole advised youths across the country to show more interest in politics by vying for different elective positions.

The lawmaker noted that many youths have been engaged in politics in Akoko South East since 2020 so that they can strengthen the nation’s democracy.

He added, “In Akoko South East Local Government where I hail from, I was highly instrumental to the emergence and electoral successes, in August 2020, of the current Councillors who are all young guys.

This is intended towards achieving a vibrant legislature at the Local Government level.

“It gladdens my heart that that initiative is worthwhile as most of those Councillors are now youths who are politically conscious “, he stated.

Kolawole, who is the Special Adviser to Ondo State Governor on Community and Rural Development was honoured by the students body alongside TVC Correspondent, Ayodeji Moradeyo who bagged the Media Personality of the Year Award.

While speaking, the president of NAOSS, Mary Ogunga said that NAOSS is as indigenous association of all students of Ondo State origin and a conglomerate of all NAOSS chapters of Nigeria is involved in promoting initiating and facilitating programs and projects for the professional growth of the students.

She commended the state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu for the peaceful atmosphere the people of the state are enjoying as a result of the efforts to the establishment of Ondo State Security Network Agency, code named Amotekun.

She also appreciated him for approving the sum of 200 million as bursary and scholarship for Ondo State students in higher institutions and solicited for more support from the members of the association; she promised more progress in the association.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE