Poverty: World Bank’s report exposes Buhari presidency, APC’s lies ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said the report by World Bank stating that seven million Nigerians have been pushed into poverty in the last one year, exposes the lies told to Nigerians by the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency and the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Giving this position in a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary, maintained the report has “clinically belied the integrity posturing” of the administration.

“This is particularly in the face of the recent claims by President Buhari that his administration has lifted over 10 million Nigerians out of poverty in the last two years,” it said.

The PDP asserted that the report by the World Bank has further vindicated its position that President Buhari “runs an uncoordinated and clueless administration that thrives on lies, false performance claims, deceit and perfidious propaganda.”

The statement added: “Nigerians can now clearly see why the APC and President Buhari’s handlers are always in a frenzy to attack our party and other well-meaning Nigerians whenever we point to the poor handling of the economy and on the need for President Buhari to always be factual on pertinent issues of governance in our country.

“Unfortunately, it indeed appears that Mr President enjoys living in denial while watching millions of Nigerians go down in abject poverty, excruciating hunger and starvation as our country now ranks 98th out of 107 in Global Hunger Index under his watch.

“Otherwise why would Mr President claim that his administration has lifted over 10.5 million Nigerians out of poverty while official figures even from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show worsening poverty rate with 142.2% growth in food inflation and over 82.9 million Nigerians being unable to afford their daily meals due to the failure of the administration to take practical steps to grow and protect the food sector?

“Under President Buhari, Nigerians are now subjected to the worst form of poverty and hardship, with collapsed purchasing power, occasioned by a voodoo economy management that has wrecked our productive sectors and pummeled our naira from the about N167 to a US dollar in 2015 to the current over N500 per dollar.

“It is unfortunate that Mr President will choose to always bandy fictitious figures and false performance claims, when he has, in a space of six years, destroyed our national productivity and reduced our country to a beggarly nation, a laughing stock and object of pity among the comity of nations.”

The PDP drew Nigerians’ attention to what it alleged were President Buhari and APC’s similar false performance claims in other critical sectors, including power, transportation, road infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, security, aviation among others, where the Buhari administration has been bandying fictitious figures with no tangible project to point at.

The party counselled President Buhari, his handlers as well as their party, the APC, to note that Nigerians have seen through their deceitful clams.

The PDP the president to end “his false performance claims and get more competent hands to manage the economy before every Nigerian is turned into a street beggar.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…World Bank’s report exposes World Bank’s report exposes

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…World Bank’s report exposes World Bank’s report exposes