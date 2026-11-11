Poverty: Oyo govt stresses need for sustainable funding of social protection programs

The Oyo State Government has stressed the need for sustained funding, timely budget releases and stronger accountability to ensure social protection programs reach vulnerable residents as part of efforts to reduce poverty by 50 per cent by 2031.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Tunde Ayanleke, stated this at the opening of a two-day Multi-Stakeholder Policy Dialogue on Social Protection Programming and Financing in Oyo State, organised by ActionAid Nigeria under the European Union-funded Supporting Sustainable Social Protection Systems in Nigeria (SUSI) Project.

Represented by Mrs. Josephine Ojo, a Senior Administrative Officer in the ministry, Ayanleke described social protection as critical to reducing poverty and inequality, promoting inclusive development and improving the welfare of vulnerable populations.

He stressed that achieving these objectives required sustainable financing, adequate budgetary provisions and effective institutional coordination.

According to him, integrating social protection priorities into the state’s annual budget and medium-term development plans would strengthen institutional ownership, improve program sustainability, and ensure adequate funding.

Ayanleke also called for improved resource mobilization and stronger collaboration among government ministries, departments, and agencies; development partners; and civil society organizations to address financing gaps and improve program delivery.

Speaking at the event, ActionAid Nigeria’s Country Director, Dr. Andrew Mamedu, said rising multidimensional poverty underscored the need for a comprehensive and sustainably financed social protection system.

Represented by the organisation’s Partnership and Local Rights Programme Specialist, Mr. Kehinde Arowosegbe, Mamedu described social protection as a rights-based development obligation, rather than merely charity or welfare, requiring sustained government commitment and adequate financing.

Citing UNICEF figures presented at the September 2025 launch of the SUSI Project in Ibadan, he said 48.7 per cent of Oyo State’s population and 72.7 per cent of children aged zero to 17 were multidimensionally poor.

He also cited an International Labour Organization (ILO) figure showing that only 14.8 per cent of Nigeria’s population had effective social protection coverage, highlighting the country’s wider protection gap.

Mamedu identified inadequate financing, fragmented interventions and weak institutional coordination as major barriers to effective delivery. He urged the state government to increase its budgetary allocations, make them predictable, strengthen domestic resource mobilisation and ensure transparency and accountability in public spending.

He also called for improved data governance and information sharing to strengthen the state’s Social Protection Management Information System, noting that reliable data was essential for identifying beneficiaries and ensuring interventions reached those most in need.

Advocating gender-responsive, disability-inclusive and rights-based programmes, he said women, children, persons with disabilities, older persons and marginalised communities must receive adequate protection.

He urged stakeholders to use the dialogue to review existing policies, identify implementation gaps, explore sustainable financing options and strengthen institutional collaboration, monitoring and accountability.

According to him, the success of the engagement should be measured by the practical recommendations and institutional commitments it generates, rather than the number of presentations delivered.

The ILO Consultant for the SUSI Project, Dr. Taiwo Benson, challenged the perception that social protection was exclusively for the poor, advocating a life-cycle approach covering maternity, childhood, adulthood and old age.

He said social protection must address vulnerabilities at every stage of life rather than focus narrowly on cash transfers and short-term poverty relief.

“Palliatives are okay, but they cannot take any household out of poverty,” he said, calling for greater government investment in comprehensive social protection programmes.

While acknowledging the importance of infrastructure development, Benson stressed that it must be complemented by investment in citizens’ welfare.