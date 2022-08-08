Poverty of ideology key challenge of party politics in Nigeria ― BUK VC

THE Vice Chancellor, Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Professor Sagir Adamu-Abbas, has said that one of the key challenges of political parties in Nigeria is the poverty of ideology which has been the bane of development in the country.

Prof Adamu-Abbas made this assertion on Monday in his address at a public lecture on the sixth edition of the annual Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU) day to mark its 72nd Anniversary (1950-2022), on Monday in Kano.

Speaking at the lecture organised by the Aminu Kano Center for Democratic Studies, Bayero University, Kano, with the topic “Party Politics and Electoral Violence in Nigeria”, most political parties today are bereft of ideologies and articulated programmes.

Speaking on his behalf, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics, Prof Sani Mohammed-Gumel stated that “currently, the only purpose of political parties appears to be the nomination of candidates for elections. Politicians join parties to secure party tickets by all means,” he said.

He said that NEPU was formed on August 8, 1950, with the objective of waging a determined war against colonialism and pursuing the entrenchment of democracy as a way of life.

He, however, noted that “unlike NEPU, the present political parties are neither defined by ideologies nor are they supreme in organisational terms.

“One of the key challenges of party politics in Nigeria is the poverty of ideology.”

He, therefore, disclosed that “no doubt, the story of NEPU is another proof that there is a lot of inspiration that could be drawn from history in order to squarely face the political challenges of our present time and the future.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He said: “I urged all compatriots to say ‘no’ to electoral violence and ‘a big no’ to bad governance.

“Let us remember that the people’s power is enormous in democracy. That power can only be legitimately exercised through peaceful, credible, free and fair elections.”

The lecture was presented by the Director, Centre for Democratic Development, Research and Training, Zaria, Prof Abubakar Siddique-Mohammed, who called on the federal government to intensify efforts in addressing security challenges before the 2023 elections so as to enable the citizens to exercise their civic rights.

He also called on Nigerians to shun electoral violence and elect credible candidates who have the capacity of moving the country forward.