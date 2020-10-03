Poverty is a common enemy in our society, we have to fight it, Emir of Gusau tells DG NDE

The Emir of Gusau, His Royal Highness Alhaji Ibrahim Bello has revealed to the Director-General, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu that poverty is the common enemy, and that it is the responsibility of leaders to assist in fighting the menace.

His Royal Highness Ibrahim Bello who was speaking on Saturday in Gusau during the orientation and counselling training of 700 participants of Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS) said it was primary responsibility to address poverty at all levels.

The Emir who was represented by Majidadin Gusau, Alhaji Mohammed Danbuba disclosed that they are worried about the rate of unemployment among youths, stressing that it was caused to aggravate poverty.

“Part of the primary responsibility of a leader was to assist subjects to fight against poverty and provide employment opportunities for people to be self-reliant.

He maintained that if poverty was reduced to the minimum through the provision of employment and become self-employed, “I believed divorce would also be minimal among couples.

He further disclosed that ignorance was part of the causes of all sorts of irresponsible behaviour of youths, stressing “we have to wake up and get the education of both western and Islamic.”

Earlier in his address, the director of NDE who was represented by the Zamfara State Director, Mallam Abdullahi Yakubu said the training of the participants was part of COVID-19 relief.

“This scheme which is a COVID-19 relief package is under the vocational skills development programme that was designed to create an opportunity for the unemployed youths.”

According to him, the orientation and counselling training was for 700 participants across the 14 local government areas in the state.

“50 participants per local government each and another 300 participants of B-NOAS and cosmetology under the COVID-19 relief package.”

He further advised participants to be more dedicated and make the best use of the training.

