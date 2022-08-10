Poverty alleviation: Taraba govt empowers 77,306 women with skills, funds

Taraba state ministry of women affairs and child development through Nigeria for Women Project, on Wednesday, said it has empowered 77,306 women with skills and funds to better their fortune.

Mrs Bridget Twar, the commissioner in charge of the ministry disclosed this at a meeting with the visiting team from the national office of the project in Jalingo.

According to her, the five-year project has tremendously improved the lives of the beneficiaries across the three local government councils of Bali, Takum and Zing, and that of other community members who have been engaged as ward facilitators.

“Currently, Taraba has a total of 3,252 Women Affinity Groups (WAGs) and 155 community residents were engaged as Barefoot Business Councillors (BBC) who are all benefiting from the project.

“The project reach in the state covers 652 communities and the staff are working tirelessly to ensure full coverage of the remaining areas.

“Let me also mention that the project set out to reach a target of 54, 000 women, however, Taraba exceeded this target reaching 77,306 beneficiaries”. The commissioner disclosed.

She commended Governor Darius Ishaku for ensuring that Taraba was among the first six pilot states implanting the project.

Twar also explained that plans were on the way to expand the project to all the 16 Local Government councils of the state.

Earlier, Mr Isaac Yarafa, the State Programme Coordinator (SPC) in a press conference said Nigeria for Women Project was aimed at supporting improved livelihoods of women from 18 years and above in targeted areas of Nigeria.

According to him, the project sought to empower women in the country to make significant contributions to household, community and national economic growth.

Yarafa, who named the pilot states as Akwa-Ibom, Abia, Kebbi, Niger, Ogun and Taraba, explained that the project was a loan from World Bank to the implementing states with Federal Government as the guarantor.

Mrs Adesola Oyawoye, the Head of Operations and Communications Specialist for the project sought cooperation with the media to ensure the success and sustainability of the project.

