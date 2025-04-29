Poverty alleviation: Lagos govt invests N8.4bn to support 12,000 indigent residents

Lagos Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, disclosed that his administration has invested over N8.4billion to support more than 12,000 Micro, Small, and Medium enterprises in the last four years, as part of measures to alleviate poverty in the state, foster economy where businesses can thrive, and with no one left behind.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this known during the 2025 Micro Enterprise Support Initiative (MESI) for over 1,700 vulnerable and indigent residents of the state, which took place at Blue Roof, Ikeja, Lagos.

The beneficiaries had undergone training at various vocational centres and benefitted from the latest series of empowerment programmes.

The 2025 Micro Enterprise Support Initiative items distributed to the beneficiaries, who had undergone training at various vocational centres, were given hairdressing kits, sewing machines, stoning machines, aluminum fabricating machines, smoking kilns, pepper grinders, barbing kits, sterilizers, and generators.

Others are: POS machines, cash grants, cake mixers, pedicure sets, photography equipment such as cameras and camera stands, carpentry equipment, and agricultural Items.

The governor said the initiative was a key part of his administration’s vision and mission to empower women and combat poverty through the development of micro-enterprises, pointing out that with the initiative, organized by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, a bold stride was being taken to make that vision a reality.

This was just as he noted that an entire family was being uplifted when one entrepreneur was uplifted, saying that uplifting a whole community, ultimately leads to the future of Lagos being made better.

“Over the last four years, this administration has invested over N8.4 billion to support more than 12,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises, showcasing our steadfast commitment to fostering an economy where businesses can thrive and no one is left behind.

“Today, we’re thrilled to empower 1,700 dedicated individuals—women, men, and youth—who embody the future of our state’s economy. This significant increase in beneficiaries compared to previous years is made possible by the additional funding allocated to these programs.

“Through this support, we’re not just providing start-up capital; we’re unlocking potential, restoring dignity, and opening doors to brighter, more prosperous lives for many across the State,” the governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu enjoined the beneficiaries to use the equipment collected wisely, saying that they should use it to grow their businesses, create jobs, and support others.

“Your success is a vital part of our collective progress in our beloved state. Let this be the beginning of something great. As you rise, remember to lift others along the way. When you find success, share your knowledge with those around you. And as you grow, don’t forget to give back to the communities that nurtured you,” he said.

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, acknowledged the efforts of the ministry over the years in empowering the vulnerable, saying that the initiative had transformed many lives.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the wife of the deputy governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, said that the empowerment was meant to address the socioeconomic disparity in the state.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Hon. Bolaji Cecilia Dada, stated that the initiative, had since its inception, directly empowered thousands of indigent Lagosians, both young and old alike, by providing equipment, training, and starts-up capital to them.

The commissioner said her role of her had been to translate that vision into concrete programmes and ensure that when the state government talked of “leaving no one behind,” it meant exactly that.

“Since its inception, this initiative has directly empowered thousands of indigent Lagosians, young and old alike, by providing equipment, training, and start-up capital.

“Our Ministry’s role has been to translate that vision into concrete programmes, ensuring that when the State Government speaks of ‘leaving no one behind,’ it means exactly that,” she said.

Dada equally charged the beneficiaries to harness the resources responsibly, saying that they should invest wisely, and should not sell those items given to them, just as she also enjoined them to benefit others in their various communities by mentoring them.

“You should invest wisely, do not sell these items given to you, and do not despise the days of your humble beginnings, pay forward the benefits you receive by mentoring others in your communities.

“Your success will become the catalyst for further growth, inspiring the next generation of micro‑entrepreneurs across our state,” the commissioner said.

