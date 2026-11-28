By: Grace Oladele

Whenever the matter of Nigerian food is raised, Pounded Yam always appears as the meal that never fails.

The origin of Pounded Yam goes back to ancient times in Yoruba land, where yam was regarded as the king of crops. To cultivate yam was a test of a man’s strength, wealth and hard work. If a man could cultivate a large quantity of yam, it showed that he was strong and capable of taking care of his family. It was from this culture that Iyan emerged. The yam was boiled and pounded in a mortar until it became soft and smooth, then served to kings, warriors and special guests. For that reason, Iyan was never seen as ordinary food. It was food for honour, for celebration, and for showing respect.

The history of yam is also tied to the New Yam Festival, which is celebrated across Yoruba land and in many parts of the East. During the festival, the old yam is cleared, the new yam is harvested, and the community gathers to eat, dance and thank God for a good harvest. In those days, no one was allowed to eat the new yam before the festival. It was a law of the land. The first portion was offered to the gods and to the king before the people could eat. This is how deep the respect for yam runs in the culture.

Although all Yoruba people love Iyan, and the Igbo and Edo people also eat it, Ekiti State is where it is owned and loved the most. For the Ekiti people, Iyan is not just food, it is identity. No matter where an Ekiti person lives, whether in Ado-Ekiti, Abuja or London, when he returns home, the first food he asks for is Iyan. This is why Ekiti is known as the home of correct Pounded Yam, soft, white and without lumps. In Ekiti, there is a popular saying, Iyan l’onje, amala l’oogun, which means Pounded Yam is real food, Amala is medicine. This is why at weddings, naming ceremonies and the New Yam festival in Ekiti, if Iyan is not on the table, the celebration has not started.

Pounded Yam is eaten with different types of soup in Ekiti. People use Vegetable Soup, Egusi Soup, Ogbono Soup, Ewedu Soup, Okra Soup and many other soups to eat it. Many people are using these soups to eat Pounded Yam. The softness of the yam meets the richness of the soup, and the taste stays in the mouth for a long time. That is why many Nigerians say that if you have not eaten Pounded Yam, you have not truly tasted Nigerian food.

Today, the meal has moved beyond the village in Ekiti. It has moved beyond Ekiti to the whole of Nigeria, and beyond Nigeria to the whole world. It is served in big restaurants, small buka joints and at parties. Young people who grew up abroad still return home and ask for it. Food bloggers and chefs now display it proudly as one of the finest meals from Africa. Yet, despite all the modern foods that have come into the country, Pounded Yam has refused to lose its place. It remains the meal for Sunday afternoons, for family gatherings, and for welcoming a loved one who has travelled far.

Recipe:

•Peel the white yam, wash it clean and cut it into medium sizes.

•Put yam in a pot, add water to cover it and boil without salt until it becomes very soft.

•Transfer hot yam into a mortar and pound with a pestle, adding a little hot water gradually until all the lumps disappear and it becomes smooth and stretchy.

•Serve the Pounded Yam hot with the soup of your choice.