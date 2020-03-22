Potent entreaties for coronavirus

Psalm 56:9 reminds us, “The very moment I call to you for a Father’s help the tide of the battle turns and my enemies flee. The one thing I know: God is on my side.” This Psalm stood true in biblical times, and it proves true in this day as well. Though there is great fear surrounding the threat of disease, we can rest assured that we have a Father in Heaven who is with us in all things. This truth is true especially today with the spread of the coronavirus.

What You Need to Know about Coronavirus

According to the Center for Disease Control, coronavirus disease 2019, abbreviated COVID-19, began in Wuhan, China as the result of an animal-to-person spread from a market. In this article we’ll refer to the disease as the coronavirus since that is the phrase most commonly used with the public. The CDC states,

“Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses. Some cause illness in people, and others, such as canine and feline coronaviruses, only infect animals. Rarely, animal coronaviruses that infect animals have emerged to infect people and can spread between people. This is suspected to have occurred for the virus that causes COVID-19. Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) are two other examples of coronaviruses that originated from animals and then spread to people.

The disease is continuing to spread, and people are becoming infected by coming into direct contact with an infected person’s cough or sneeze. If you inhale the droplets or touch your mouth, nose, or eyes after contact you may contract the disease. Symptoms occur within two to fourteen days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough, general cold symptoms, and shortness of breath. Those who have underlying conditions may experience coronavirus more severely due to a weakened immune system or aggravation to vulnerable conditions.

To avoid contracting coronavirus preventative action is key. Washing hands, getting the flu vaccine, staying home when sick, and refraining from coughing without cover if you are sick is vital. Much like being mindful of avoiding contracting the flu, making important choices is the best defense in staying well. If you believe you are sick, do not go to work or out in public. Be mindful of others and contact medical attention as soon as possible. It is also a good time to choose healthy eating habits and take vitamins that are known to assist the immune system such as Vitamin D, Vitamin B6, and Vitamin C as approved by your doctor. Staying current in up to date news is also central in ensuring you and your family are taking all possible measures.

Join us in praying for those affected by the coronavirus and those who are worried.

A Prayer for Those Who Are Ill with Coronavirus

Father God,

You are the ultimate Healer. Father, we come before You to pray for those infected with this virus. We pray for not only their healing, but for them to be comforted while they heal. Lord, please eradicate every ounce of this virus from their bodies. Please heal every cell in their bodies, every infected part of their being. We pray for no lasting effects in their bodies from this illness. Father, please heal them inside and out and provide them with the medical care they need, with the medications they need, and with the healing not only physically but spiritually so that they may live life and life abundantly ahead.

In Jesus’ name, Amen

A Prayer for Those Who Are Worried about the Spread of the Coronavirus

Father,

Worry and fear are not of Your heart. 1John 4 reminds us that perfect love casts out all fear, and we pray Your perfect love upon the hearts of all those who are burdened with fear of this virus. Lord, we know with no doubt that You are bigger than the threat of anything, especially illnesses. Please comfort those who are living in fear, please free them from the bondage that anxiety creates within. Remind them that You are still on the Throne and that You are still in control. Fully rain down the serenity that comes only from the Prince of Peace. Help those who are living in unease to trust You in this time so that in times to come we may rest assured that You will be faithful to be with us until the end of age. We rest at the Throne of the Almighty such fears and cast them upon You (1 Peter 5:7), for Your burden is Light and Your Yoke is easy (Matthew 11:30), we know You cover us with Your wings (Psalm :4).

In Jesus’ name, Amen

A Prayer for Those Treating the Sick

Father,

We come to pray for those who are caring for the sick. It takes a kind and selfless heart to care for those who are sick, and so Father we pray for them. We pray that You would be their source of rest, their source of replenishment when weary, and their source of hope in such overwhelming times. Lord we know in Luke 6:38 that whosoever pours out shall be given back in proportion, so we pray blessings upon these caregivers. We also pray for their health that they may not fall ill. Father protect them with a hedge of protection against the germs of coronavirus and help those who are giving to be protected as they nurse others back to health. Bless them, oh Lord.

Now is a time to be in prayer not only for protection but for all involved in this time. Pray for a cure and for vaccines to be made so that this virus will not claim another life. Advancements are being made each day and praying for each step of the process is needed. We live in an age where we are able to look back at worldwide illness that could easily be eradicated today because of discoveries in modern medicine, and in such we have the opportunity to pray for the Lord to reveal to scientists and doctors what is needed to wipe coronavirus from the face of the earth so that it is a distant memory very soon. Relying on His wisdom through inspiration is crucial to those on the search for a cure.

Bible Promises to Remember for Healing and Illness

Psalm 107:20, “He sent out his word and healed them; he rescued them from the grave.”

Isaiah 38:16-17, “LORD, by such things people live; and my spirit finds life in them too. You restored me to health and let me live. 17Surely it was for my benefit that I suffered such anguish. In your love, you kept me from the pit of destruction; you have put all my sins behind your back.”

Mark 1:41, “Jesus was indignant. He reached out his hand and touched the man. “I am willing,” he said. “Be clean!”

John 16:33, “I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world, you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.”

Matthew 8:17, “This was to fulfill what was spoken by the prophet Isaiah: “He took our illnesses and bore our diseases.”

Jeremiah 30:17, “For I will restore health to you, and your wounds I will heal, declares the Lord”

Romans 8:28, “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.”

Psalm 103:3, “Who forgives all your iniquity, who heals all your diseases”

2 Timothy 1:7, “For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control.”

John 14:27, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.”

The threats of this world are real, but we do not stand against such threats alone. Our Heavenly Father stands with us, and in Him, we can find all we need to face such times. The Lord offers to us a spirit of peace in place of fear and a spirit of hope in a place of worry. 2 Chronicles 7:14 reminds us to humble ourselves before Him and to seek Him for healing upon our land. This earth is His creation for His people, and we know that He Who died for His creation intends to sustain it. Draw upon His strength each day for the worry that day holds, and rest securely that He is indeed faithful to be with us, even to the end of the age.

Pastor Olakunle Yusuf based in Lagos can be reached via 08023423396.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE