Potato farmers advocate improved technology to preserve perishable foods

NATIONAL President, Potato Farmers Association of Nigeria (POFAN), Mr Daniel Okafor, has said food security can be achieved in the country through technologically improved measures of preservation of perishable foods.

According to him, agricultural commodities are not only perishable, but time bound, unless there is effort towards food preservation either in processed form or fresh form, food security cannot be achieved.

He noted that agro commodities were known to be relatively cheap during harvesting season because of availability, but only to be out of reach shortly after season.

“If the commodities are well preserved during rainy season then processing or storing of such agro commodities will not only ensure availability all year round but add value to such commodities for more economic gain.”

Okafor said POFAN was the foremost agricultural commodity Association that had worked hard to develop her value chain in potato.

“POFAN has developed potato bread, flour, buns, doughnut, chin-chin, chips, custard, organic soap and cream.

“POFAN has also written two books which are meant for training of farmers on potato production and value chain development initiative.

A lot of advocacies were made in the books on how best to secure Nigeria food wise,” he said.

He added that the association had done so much to promote the production, processing, utilisation and marketing of potato products both at local and international markets.

He however appealed that there should be a budget on potato to help accommodate further value chain development of the crop

“It is our prayer also that potato flour be made mandatory to be included in our confectionery, including bread, to curtail the effect of wheat scarcity due to Russian/Ukranian war,” he added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE