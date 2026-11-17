A protruding belly is sometimes associated with wealth, good living or enjoying life. However, having excess fat around the abdomen is not necessarily a sign of prosperity. It may be associated with lifestyle habits and metabolic health problems that deserve attention.

A pot belly, commonly used to describe a noticeably protruding abdomen, can develop for different reasons. One important cause is the accumulation of excess abdominal fat, particularly visceral fat. This is the fat stored deep inside the abdomen, around organs such as the liver, pancreas and intestines.

Unlike the fat found just beneath the skin, visceral fat is metabolically active and can release substances that contribute to inflammation and insulin resistance. Excess visceral fat is associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and other metabolic conditions.

However, not every protruding abdomen is caused by excess fat. Bloating, constipation, pregnancy, certain medical conditions and weakened abdominal muscles can also affect the shape of the stomach.

Although genetics and age can influence where the body stores fat, healthy lifestyle choices can help prevent excessive abdominal fat accumulation. In this article, Tribune Online highlights eight ways to prevent a pot belly.

Reduce sugary drinks and foods

Regularly consuming sugary drinks and foods can contribute to excess calorie intake and weight gain. Soft drinks, sweetened fruit juices, energy drinks, sweetened tea and other beverages containing added sugar can provide substantial calories without making a person feel full for long.

Frequent consumption of cakes, biscuits, sweets and other sugary foods may also make it more difficult to maintain a healthy weight.

Reducing these foods and drinks can help control calorie intake. Drink water more often, and limit beverages with added sugar. Whole fruits are generally a better option than sugary fruit drinks because they provide fibre that supports fullness.

Eat more fibre-rich foods

Fibre is an important part of a healthy diet and can help with weight management. Foods such as beans, vegetables, fruits, oats, whole grains and nuts provide dietary fibre, which supports digestion and helps people feel satisfied after meals.

Soluble fibre, in particular, can help slow digestion and improve blood sugar control. Some studies have also linked higher soluble fibre intake with lower accumulation of visceral fat.Including fibre-rich foods in regular meals can therefore support healthy weight management.

For example, choose whole grains instead of refined grains where possible, add vegetables to meals and include beans or other legumes regularly. Increase fibre intake gradually and drink enough water to reduce the likelihood of digestive discomfort.

Exercise regularly

Physical activity helps the body use energy, maintain a healthy weight and improve metabolic health. Both aerobic exercise and strength training can help reduce excess body fat, including visceral fat.

Aerobic activities such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming, dancing and jogging can improve cardiovascular fitness and support calorie expenditure. Strength training, including exercises with weights or body weight, helps build and maintain muscle. Maintaining muscle mass supports physical function and energy use.

Adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week, alongside muscle-strengthening activities on two or more days, where appropriate.

People who are not used to exercising can start with short walks and gradually increase their activity.

Watch your portion food you eat

Eating more calories than the body uses over time can lead to weight gain and increased abdominal fat. Even nutritious foods can contribute to excess calorie intake when consumed in very large portions.

Paying attention to portion sizes can help prevent overeating. Avoid routinely eating beyond fullness, reduce frequent second servings and be mindful of large portions of calorie-dense foods.

It may also help to eat slowly and give the body time to recognise when it is full.Rather than skipping meals or following extreme diets, focus on balanced meals containing vegetables, whole grains and appropriate portions of protein.

Get enough quality sleep

Sleep plays an important role in regulating appetite, energy balance and metabolism.

Regularly sleeping too little may affect hormones involved in hunger and fullness. This can increase appetite, encourage cravings for calorie-dense foods and make weight management more difficult.

Poor sleep is also associated with metabolic changes that may contribute to abdominal fat accumulation. Most adults need at least seven hours of sleep each night, although individual needs may vary. Maintaining a consistent bedtime, reducing screen use before sleep and avoiding excessive caffeine late in the day can help improve sleep quality.

Limit alcohol consumption

Alcohol can contribute to weight gain because it provides calories without supplying the same nutritional benefits as food. Regularly consuming large quantities of alcoholic drinks can increase overall calorie intake and make it more difficult to maintain a healthy weight. Alcohol may also encourage overeating or poor food choices.

Reducing alcohol consumption can therefore support weight management and improve general health. However, it is important to understand that abdominal fat is not caused by alcohol alone. Diet, physical activity, genetics, age and other metabolic factors also play a role. People who do not drink alcohol should not start drinking for any perceived health benefit.

Manage stress

Chronic stress can influence eating habits, sleep and metabolic health. When a person experiences stress, the body releases hormones, including cortisol, which help regulate the stress response. Prolonged stress may affect appetite and encourage some people to eat more, particularly foods high in sugar and fat.

Stress can also interfere with sleep and reduce motivation to exercise, indirectly contributing to weight gain. Finding healthy ways to manage stress can support overall well-being.

These may include regular physical activity, adequate rest, spending time with family and friends, relaxation exercises and other activities that help improve emotional health. Managing stress alone will not necessarily reduce belly fat, but it can make other healthy lifestyle habits easier to maintain.

Monitor your weight and waist circumference

Keeping track of weight and waist circumference can help identify changes in body fat distribution over time. A person may have a body weight that falls within the normal range but still carry excess fat around the abdomen. This is why waist circumference can provide additional information about metabolic risk.

To measure waist circumference, place a measuring tape around the abdomen, midway between the bottom of the ribs and the top of the hip bones. Keep the tape level and measure after breathing out normally.

For many adults, a waist circumference of 94 cm or more in men and 80 cm or more in women indicates increased health risk. The thresholds can vary with ethnic background, so these figures should be interpreted in the appropriate clinical context. Monitoring these measurements can help people recognise changes and discuss their health risks with a healthcare professional.