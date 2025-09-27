Postponed state congresses reignite PDP crisis

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appears to remain unsettled even as it pushes ahead with preparations for its November 15 Elective National Convention.

PDP internal crisis seemed to have been re-ignited after the National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, and the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, disagreed over the conduct of congresses in three states -Cross River, Kebbi, and Plateau states.

The state congresses had originally been fixed to be conducted on Saturday, September 27.

However, 48 hours before the commencement of the congresses, the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Damagum wrote the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announcing the postponement of the exercises, owing to what it said were “unforeseen circumstances.”

Part of Damagum’s letter to INEC read, “The National Working Committee of our great party hereby postpones the state congresses in Cross River, Plateau, and Kebbi States. A new date will be communicated to the Commission.”

But, in a move indicating a disagreement within the NWC, Senator Anyanwu wrote a counter letter to INEC, advising the electoral umpire to ignore the postponement directed by the national chairman.

Anyanwu had explained in his letter that all arrangements were made for the congresses and would proceed as planned.

“This is to confirm to the Commission that the Congress will hold as originally scheduled and has not been postponed.

“The earlier letter signed by the National Chairman should be ignored”, he wrote in his counter letter sent to INEC on September 26.

According to the secretary, INEC should not act on any letter not jointly signed by him and Damagum.

The source said the unfolding scenario is a mix of the fingers of the political forces fighting to control the soul of the PDP.

Earlier on Thursday, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Honourable Debo Ologunagba, had also conveyed the decision of the NWC to postpone the congresses, especially those of Plateau and Cross River states, to new dates, he said would be announced in due course.

“The NWC urges all leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members of the PDP, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the media, security agencies and the general public to note the postponement and be guided accordingly”, Ologunagba had stated.

Findings on Saturday evening indicated that the electoral committee of the PDP set up to conduct the Cross River Congress indeed conducted the exercise on Saturday.

The panel, which was chaired by Honourable Jones Chukwudi Onyereri, ignored the NWC’s directive to conduct the election.

The party had to make further comments on the development as of the time of filing this report.

Nigerian Tribune’s efforts to get a reaction were fruitless.