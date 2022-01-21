Postpone February convention in party’s best interest, Nigeria’s democracy ― APC in diaspora group

The All Progressives Congress in Diaspora Network (APC-DiNET) has called on the ruling party to cancel its proposed February 26, 2022, national convention.

According to a statement signed by the Coordinator, APC-DiNET, United Kingdom, Dr Makama Omeri, postponing the convention would be in the best interest of the party and nation.

Omeri said failure to consider another date for the convention could ultimately hamper the party’s chances at next year’s general elections and truncate the nation’s democracy.

The diaspora group also cited the Electoral Act Amendment Bill as a lingering issue that could affect the convention.

Following the amendment of the mode of primaries, Omeri noted that the process between the transmission to the presidency and assent could take more than the six weeks already slated for the APC convention.

The APC-DiNET also lamented unresolved congresses in many states of the federation as well as other unresolved disputes.

Under the prevailing circumstances, Omeri said it is “absolutely mindless, insensitive and counterproductive to hastily fix APC national convention date in six weeks from today.”

The APC-DiNET, therefore, called for a revisit and extension of the national convention date of February 26,2022 to allow for space and time to fraternally resolve pending issues.

APC-DiNET in the statement also said it fully identifies with and supports the “genuine commitment of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee’s (CECPC), leadership, led by the Yobe State Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni to reposition, strengthen, deepen internal democracy within the party and the reconciliatory initiatives within our great party ahead of 2023 general elections.

“APC-DiNET finds it incongruent with subsisting realities, the impromptu decision of CECPC to suddenly fix the APC national convention date on February 26, 2022, to crown the process of electing a new set of leaders for our great party which started last year. The CECPC’s adoption of the timetable for the APC national convention at its 19th regular meeting this week, held in Abuja has raised fresh pertinent issues pregnable with implosive signals if the national leadership of the party fails to reconsider a reversal or ignore them for convenience.

“And topmost on the sensitive issues is the uncertainties and controversies which have engulfed the clause of ‘direct or indirect party primary elections’ as contemplated by the National Assembly (NASS) in the Electoral Act 2021 (as amended). It created a cold war between the executive and the legislature. We dare say, these issues have not been finally resolved; but unfortunately, the APC national convention depends on its template.”

