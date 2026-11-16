Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Peter Olapegba, has said the institution’s investment in postgraduate education is an investment in the intellectual capital, research capacity, and innovative potential required to secure Nigeria’s future.

Olapegba, who spoke on Monday at the fifth day of the 78th Convocation and second day of the award of postgraduate diplomas and admission into higher degrees, said that as UI celebrates its graduating postgraduate students, it reaffirms its resolve to strengthen its research enterprise, expand opportunities for advanced scholarship, and sustain its contribution to national development.

He said a total of 3,341 graduates completed their postgraduate diploma and master’s programs over two days: Saturday, 14, and Monday, 16. Of the figure, one bagged the Md. (Doctor of Medicine), 26 earned the Master of Philosophy (M.Phil.), 169 completed Postgraduate Diploma programmes, 2,602 earned academic master’s degrees, while 544 earned professional master’s degrees.

The Vice Chancellor said the professional master’s figure rose from 273 last year to 544 this year, representing an increase of about 50.2 per cent.

He described the growth as a reflection of the University’s expanding capacity to provide advanced professional training and develop graduates equipped with practical knowledge and competencies required to excel and contribute meaningfully to national development.

He also announced that one M.Sc. graduate of the Pan African University, Life and Earth Sciences Institute (PAULESI), domiciled on UI campus, graduated, noting that PAULESI is one of the five institutes of the Pan African University, an African Union initiative to revitalise higher education across Africa.

Speaking on the role of the Postgraduate College, Olapegba said the college has continued to uphold the institution’s tradition of excellence in postgraduate education and research, contributing to the development of highly skilled professionals, researchers, and scholars in Nigeria, West Africa, and beyond.

He said the college has organised numerous interdisciplinary forums featuring distinguished experts from academia and industry to explore critical issues under the broad theme of Education and National Development, in addition to workshops, seminars, and other capacity-building initiatives designed to nurture the high-level manpower required to drive Nigeria’s development.

Olapegba added that UI’s postgraduate programmes are designed to cultivate critical thinking, creativity, innovation, and independent inquiry, equipping students to respond to the demands of an increasingly complex and rapidly changing world.

Through rigorous research and interdisciplinary collaboration, he said, UI seeks to generate knowledge and develop practical solutions to pressing societal challenges in health, technology, governance, agriculture, and environmental sustainability.

He added that excellence must be inclusive, accessible, and responsive, with emphasis on ethical leadership, integrity, and social responsibility, so that graduates emerge not only as experts but also as responsible leaders and advocates for sustainable development, equity, and social justice.

He congratulated the graduates and their families, urging them to remember that they are proud ambassadors of the institution.

“You carry with you the enduring legacy of the University of Ibadan, a legacy built on academic excellence, intellectual leadership, integrity, innovation, and service to society.

May you uphold these values wherever your journeys take you and use the knowledge you have acquired to make meaningful contributions to your communities, our nation, and the wider world, he said.

One of the graduands, Dr Olufumilayo Akinfemwa, who bagged a Master of Science in Legal, Criminological, and Security Psychology, said she returned to the same Department of Psychology where she had earlier obtained her master’s and PhD to deepen her criminological knowledge.

The retired Commissioner of Police, who is also a senior lecturer at Lead City University, Ibadan, and holder of a PhD in Psychology, noted that the course is highly applicable to Nigeria’s current challenges, noting that psychology deals with observable behaviour while criminology deals with the criminally minded, who can be easily spotted by applying psychological principles.

“Occupy till I come,” that’s what the scripture says. There is no limit, no age limit to learning. So don’t stop yourself; no one is stopping you, keep adding more,” he said.

Another graduand, Mr Abiodun Omotoso, Chairman of Ibadan North-West Local Government, bagged a Master of Employment Relations and Human Resource Management.

He said as a public servant, he needed to be well equipped to discharge his responsibility to the people, noting that no leader can work alone and must know how to manage his team to deliver effectively and efficiently.

He said going to school is not about going to the road to look for a job, warning that with Nigeria’s population far higher than the demand of the labour market, job-hunting after school is failure.

“For us to be productive, you need to either be an employer of labour yourself by rendering services or being in business. When you learn a certain skill in school, go out yourself and practise it by establishing or creating a job of your own,” he said.