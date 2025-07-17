Post Office systems restored after widespread outage across UK

A major outage disrupted Post Office systems on Thursday, affecting branches across the UK and leaving many customers unable to send parcels or access services.

The glitch hit shortly before 3pm, causing a spike in complaints on the outage tracking site DownDetector.

Most reports described a “total blackout,” while others mentioned internet connection issues.

Although the cause of the disruption is still unknown, the Post Office confirmed to Metro that it was “not cyber-related.”

A spokesperson for the Post Office said:

“There was a major outage across the Post Office estate this afternoon.

“We are pleased to announce that service has now been restored to branches.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to customers and the operators of our branches.”

The official Post Office account on X posted during the disruption:

“We’re aware of an outage impacting our branches.

“The issue is being worked on and things should be back to normal later this afternoon.

“Thanks for your patience.”

Frustrated customers turned to social media to share their experiences.

One woman posted:

“I walked 25 mins to the Post Office in flip flops for them to tell me the system is down & come back tomorrow.”

Another said they had spent “money I don’t have” on a taxi to send documents to the passport office before a holiday on August 25 — and carry a “very heavy parcel.”

A third user vented:

“F PO system down everywhere.

“So had to walk back with insanely heavy back worrying about getting passports on time.”

The outage comes amid recent high-profile cyber incidents.

In April, M&S suffered a cyber attack that halted online orders and reportedly cost the retailer £300 million.

Just yesterday, Co-op disclosed that the personal details of all 6.5 million members had been stolen in a cyber attack that also disrupted operations.

The Post Office confirmed that services had returned to normal shortly before 4pm.

