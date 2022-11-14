Post-flood: Transport fares reduce, as petrol price reverts to N188 in Yenagoa

•As govt records 96 death across Yenagoa

Latest News
By Ebiowei Lawal - Yenagoa
Transport fares reduce, Police apprehend six teenagers, Bayelsa govt cautions ,AS Energy Limited has expressed delight in the economic blueprint of the Bayelsa state government, and, therefore, expressed its readiness in setting up a Pipeline Manufacturing factory that will generate employment for at least 100 youths., Koluama Ikebiri community Bayelsa,Group teen mothers Bayelsa,Suspected illegal refiners, Environmentalist launches campaign, Gunmen kill pipeline surveillance worker in Bayelsa, Gunmen abduct traditional ruler, Killers of Bayelsa APC chieftain kidnapped, Bayelsa group denies zoning , Hoodlums invade court, stone presiding judge, injure three in Bayelsa, Cultists behead 30-year-old man, hang head on electric pole in Bayelsa, Police arrest father for impregnating 14-year-old daughter in Bayelsa, Corps member defiles minor, abandons place of assignment in Bayelsa, Tricycle rider foils robbery attempt, drives suspect to vigilante checkpoint in Bayelsa, FIDA petitions businesswoman, client for allegedly forcing teenagers into prostitution in Bayelsa, death of suspected rapist in Bayelsa, die in Bayelsa boat mishap, Gas explosion injures mother, two children in Bayelsa, gambling tricks in Bayelsa,Bayelsa imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew, kidnappers stab two policemen, Civil servant kills wife, committee uncovers 612 ghost workers, delivery of 24 constituency projects, Bayelsa govt, Bilabiri indigenes Police recover corpse, Man kills roommate in Bayelsa, Vigilante rescue teenage girl, Bayelsa govt commences

The high cost of transportation fare around Yenagoa metropolis, Bayelsa State, is gradually nose diving as the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) cashes from N1000 during the flood period to N188 per litre.

An investigation by Nigerian Tribune revealed that the sudden drop in transformation fare became effective two days after the Governor, Senator Douye Diri, imported 410,000 litres of PMS as part of efforts to ensure fuel availability in order to mitigate the suffering of flood victims.

The 410,000 litres of PMS which arrived in Yenagoa in a barge from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, were distributed to some selected filling stations after a meeting between the Petroleum Marketers Association and the Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Dr Ebieri Jones.

Giving details of the distribution, Dr Jones said that it is part of efforts by the government not to allow people to turn all the streets in Yenagoa and environs to fuel black market spots, and warned black market operators to stop their brisk business as it posed a lot of danger to lives and property.

“As for black marketers, we are on them. By tomorrow or the next, all of them must leave the roads. Between now and the weekend all those selling black market fuel should leave the roads because that is the directive of the governor personally.

“Those people should leave because it is a very volatile business and the duty of government is to protect lives and property. I have also called NNPC that we need a minimum of six trucks and between now and Monday, they will be here.

“Also, any of the independent marketers that didn’t sell at the government-approved price, the filling station will be sealed. But I know that they will sell at the approved price because we warmed them.”

However, the Bayelsa government has commenced the closure of internally displaced person camps (IDPs) in the state, after conducting a thanksgiving prayer session with the victims of the flood in Ox-Bow Lake, Swali and Igbogene.

While delivering a send-forth speech, Hon. Koku-Obiyai Ebiuwou, the commandant of the Ox-Bow lake IDP camp, said the victims of the 2022 flooding in the state are set to return to their homes.

She said about 12,000 persons were housed at the Ox-Bow Lake IDP camp, just as 96 deaths and about 1.2 million persons displaced across the state were recorded by the Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (BYSEMA).


Post-flood: Transport fares reduce, as petrol price reverts to N188 in Yenagoa

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

After seven weeks’ recess, Ondo lawmakers to resume sitting Wednesday

Latest News

Immigration has rescued 716 victims of human trafficking in Katsina borders since…

Latest News

Sanwo-Olu commiserates with Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde over wife’s death

Latest News

2023 elections not a three-horse race ― Jega

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More