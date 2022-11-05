Post-flood intervention: Tinubu’s wife, Sylva donate N50M to victims in Bayelsa

Wife of the 2023 Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has donated N50 million to 1000 flood victims in Bayelsa State as a post-flood intervention that would help them recover their businesses that were lost during the ravaging flood that supposedly submerged 80 percent of the state.

Accompanied by the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, his wife, Mrs. Alanyingi Sylva, Senator Tinubu said that donation would be managed by the Hon. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, is a deliberate attempt to recapitulate some businesses that were affected by the flood.

Speaking during her visit to various IDP camps across the State, Senator Tinubu who came in the company of Hajiya Fatima Nana Shettima, wife of the Vice Presidential Candidate of the APC, described the devastating effects of the flood in the State as terrible and heartbreaking.

While empathizing with flood victims at the Ox-Bow lake Pavillion IDP camp in Yenagoa, Senator Tinubu emphasized that the visit was strictly on humanitarian grounds to personally empathize with Bayelsans over the devastation brought by the flood and to extend a hand of assistance.

She said “we have come to offer the little help we can. Asides from drugs and medical equipment, food, wrappers, and other items I am also donating the sum of 50 million naira to the state. The donation is a recapitulation for businesses as some businesses were affected by the flood.

“The money is for a thousand individuals receiving Fifty Thousand Naira each as a post-flood intervention and the process would be managed by the Hon. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources.

“We have come here to empathize with you. We thank the Honourable Minister and his wife, whom we call “mama Petroleum”. We thank them sincerely for what they have been doing and we greet the people of Bayelsa state. We know what has come upon this land and we come with glad tidings.”

Responding to journalists in Yenagoa, Mrs Sylva described the situation as delicate and a time for the best of our humanity to be exhibited and hailed Bayelsans for holding the fort and stated that there is some solace in the fact that help is arriving and that the worst phase is behind.

In his response at the Igbogene IDP camp, Sylva commended the resilience of Bayelsans, the thoroughness of the camp coordinators, and the orderliness of the people, Bayelsans in general which has kept complete anarchy at bay.

Sylva thanked Senator Mrs Oluremi Tinubu and Hajiya Fatima Kashim Shettima for the visit and assured them that it is a moment Bayelsans will always affectionately remember.

In a brief visit to the Obenibe of Epie Kingdom, His Royal Majesty King Malla Sasime, the Monarch expressed gratitude ‘these acts of humanity are what it takes a society to actually grow. We appreciate you and the Honourable Minister so much for remembering our people at this critical time. Thank you and may God bless you.

A day before, on Thursday, the Honourable Minister kickstarted a broad, state-wide medical outreach while accompanied by Engr. Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, IDP camps were visited and necessary palliatives were distributed.

The Honourable Minister has, however, called for a non-partisan, lasting, more fundamental solution to the annual floods in Bayelsa State.

