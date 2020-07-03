Post-COVID-19: NITDA rolls out policies to retain 100,000 jobs, creates 30,000 jobs

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has put numerous efforts in creating an enabling environment for the purpose of cushioning the effect of the pandemic and creating more jobs, the director-general of NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa has said.

The DG said this during his speech at the ISN North Regional Gathering 2020; a virtual event organized by Innovation Support Network (ISN) in collaboration with Ford Foundation with the theme “Repositioning Hubs for Post pandemic success “.

He said that among these initiatives is the setting up of the Tech4Covid19 committee which has come up with a plan to ensure that it retains about 100,000 ICT Jobs, and create additional 30,000 in Post COVID-19 Era through this initiative.

“We swiftly initiated several policies and programmes for the technology ecosystem and Startups to be able to withstand the impact of the pandemic,” the DG said.

The agency has also rolled out these initiatives in order to ensure that technology continues to enable innovation and entrepreneurship while addressing the challenges of society.

He explained that the Nigeria COVID-19 Innovation Challenge is where Nigerians were challenged to come up with innovations; to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

NITDA Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Support Scheme support startups and hubs across the country, he said that “with over 130 hubs in Nigeria, we are finalizing plans to ensure the rapid intervention is provided for hubs and startups based on competence and carefully selected criteria”.

The agency is following up the startups with highly innovative ideas that were selected for further incubation and mentorship, this action supports our indigenous and local content policy, thereby creating more jobs.

“Another initiative of the agency is the Startup Clinic which is a platform for gathering Startups, mostly young people to meet with mentors, successful entrepreneurs, investors, Industry specialist, business consultants and hub operators with the goal of solving problems and challenges they were facing. Hinting several startup clinics all over the country before and during the COVID pandemic. As emphasized that the NITDA is poised to continue building capacities”, he said.

Mallam Abdullahi added that agriculture as the mainstay of the Nigerian Economy, it contributes a significant chunk of gross domestic product (GDP) (NBS), which he said if properly harnessed, it will be a massive employer of labour.

In order to improve agricultural practices and create the job, the agency initiated its SMART Agric Project where it engages farmers and focuses on using precision/smart farming techniques to ensure significant improvement in efficiency and productivity thereby increasing crop yield; increased profit margin and create more jobs” he said.

The DG stressed that now more than ever there is a greater need to promote deeper collaborations and partnerships, attract funding from multilateral organizations, as well as guide stakeholders in designing and implementing innovative solutions peculiar to our need and created the needed jobs.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: APC Caretaker Committee In Closed-Door Meeting With Tinubu

Members of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee led by Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni on Thursday visited Lagos State and are currently holding a closed-door meeting with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the National Leader of APC… Read Full Story

BREAKING: PDP Dissolves South-West Zonal Caretaker Committee, Names New Team

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved the South-West Zonal Caretaker Committee of the party and announced a new caretaker committee… Read Full Story

Buni Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Akande In Osun

The national chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) national caretaker committee, Ma Mala Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe, on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with the former interim national chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande… Read Full Story

Post COVID-19 Economy: Nigerians Must Embrace Taxation For Survival ―Lagos Finance Commissioner

Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, has called on Nigerians to embrace taxation as the most potent way out of COVID-19 consequence, contending that crude oil had never been a reliable source of financing a country of Nigeria’s magnitude and diversity… Read Full Story

Post COVID-19 Economy: Nigerians Must Embrace Taxation For Survival ―Lagos Finance Commissioner

Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, has called on Nigerians to embrace taxation as the most potent way out of COVID-19 consequence, contending that crude oil had never been a reliable source of financing a country of Nigeria’s magnitude and diversity… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints More Ambassadors To Correct Imbalance

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointments of 12 non-career ambassadors in a move to address complaints about the recent appointments of 41 non-career ambassadors… Read Full Story

FG Converts All Govt Hospitals In FCT To COVID-19 Sample Collection Centre

The Federal Government has converted all the government hospitals in FCT, Abuja, to COVID-19 sample collection sites, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said on Thursday at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19… Read Full Story

AFDB, WTO, Others Seek Measures To Support Trade Finance In Developing Nations

The African Development Bank (AFDB), the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other financial institutions (MDBs) are collaborating to support trade finance in developing nations in a bid to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on their economy… Read Full Story

$1bn Cloned Account: We Welcome House Of Reps Investigations ― NPA

Following a motion of urgent national importance and the consequent resolution of the House of Representatives to investigate an alleged secret account operated by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) with Unity Bank plc during plenary on Thursday, the management of the Authority reiterated the non-existence of… Read Full Story

Petrol Price Hike, Imposition Of Hardship On Nigerians ― PDP

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has described the new petrol price hike from N123 to N143.80 as the imposition of hardship on Nigerians by the ruling All Progressives Congress… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Collapse Of Public Waterworks

IT is more than a truism that in Nigeria, there is water everywhere, but very little to drink. The country is so richly endowed with water resources that a number of its 36 states have aquatic names: examples include Delta, Cross River, Rivers, Benue, Osun, Ogun and Niger. The country has 215 cubic kilometres of available… Read Full Story