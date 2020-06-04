Post-Covid-19: ‘Investment in technology key to travel, airline recovery’

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have been called upon to enhance technology for the new international protocols on check-in procedures for air travellers in a bid to improve the turnaround performance of airlines.

This is just as key players in the travel, trade and airlines sub-sector have been charged to improve on technology deliveries in order to remain relevant post Covid-19 era.

Speaking at the Sabre Africa Network Webinar conference in Lagos last weekend, with the theme: ‘Understanding Travel Complexities Post-Covid-19:”, key players with panelists urged stakeholders in the travel and aviation sectors to increase their technology performance to be able to compete in the new era.

Participants at the conference said without technology and dissemination of adequate information, that the recovery level of air travel in the country would be slow when compared to other countries around the world.

Speaking, the Country Manager, Cabo Verde Airline, Mr. Gbenga Onitilo, lamented that the advent of coronavirus had reduced capacity for airlines by over 90 per cent, while about 30 million people are directly and indirectly unemployed globally as a result of the pandemic, but noted that the crisis had compelled the need for innovation on business environments.

Onitilo explained that the global travel sector would never remain the same post-Covid-19 virus until vaccines are developed to combat the disease, regretting that the countries with the highest number of tourists like United States, United Kingdom, Italy and a few others are mostly impacted by the pandemic.

His words: “We are not going to return to pre-Covid-19 era again in the way we do our businesses. So far, we have about 600,000 deaths globally, which has brought changes in human interactions. A lot of air travellers are bothered about aviation and the possibility of contracting Covid-19 onboard aircraft

“Airports will determine aircraft turnaround and not the airlines alone. We don’t know the pre-checking procedures in our airports. Dubai International Airport has embarked on automation process for air travellers, yet, we don’t have information from FAAN and NCAA.”

For the Sales Manager, Nigeria, Air Cote D’Ivoire, Mr. Abiola Bakare, in his submission, he expressed optimism that the travel industry would return to the pre-Covid-19 era in the next two or three years.

According to him, Air Cote D’Ivoire had put in measures to facilitate passengers’ check-ins at all the airports it’s operating from, including Nigeria even as he re-emphasized that the advent of the pandemic would put a change to air travel businesses while noting that air travelers would only patronize the sector when they are sure of total safety.

Calling for harmonised health certificate for all travelers worldwide while saying that people would not travel if they would be isolated for 14 days in any country, Bakare declared: “Going on 20 days holidays and having to spend the first 15days in isolation will not worth the while. Covid-19 has come to stay here with us and may end up like a way of life just like malaria, yellow fever and others in Africa. For Air Cote D’Ivoire, passengers would need about three hours to go through the check-in. Even, FAAN in a statement said passengers should expect delays at airports.barking on aircraft sterilization.”

On her part, President, National Association of Nigerian Travel Agency (NANTA), Mrs Susan Akporiaye expressed optimism that the travel agencies would blossom more post-Covid-19 era as more travellers would seek more information about their travel plans and destinations.

She called on travel agency practitioners to equip themselves with more relevant information and charged government to release more necessary information on new procedures to the body for easy transition.

“The government should stop thinking that we as travel agents will come to ask them for money. What we need is international standards in our operations for the country. People want to travel, but are also careful about safety.

“Nigeria airports should emulate what is happening around the world. We can’t be an island. We need to be a part of global travel community. Government should carry along the travel agencies in review of procedures they are putting in place”, Akporiaye added.

Equally, the Managing Director, Bazzi Voyage, Mr. Daddy Bazzi appealed to some of the employers in the sector to be cautious on laying off their workers just as he charged African countries to increase their testing capacities to boost travel participation.

The Senior Vice President Sabre Network, West Africa, Mr Allen Awosikunde, in his address on ‘We’re in this Together, Helpful Resources for the Aviation Industry’,

pointed out that 60 per cent of air travel would return in the nearest future, but said most of this would be business travels.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Reps Approve $22.799bn External Loan, Revised 2020-2022 MTEF-FSP Amidst Protest

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved Federal Government’s request to borrow $22.799 billion external loan and the revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Policy Paper (FSP), as South-East lawmakers protested exclusion from the new borrowing plan… Read full story

We Have Not Relaxed Ban On Religious Activities, 8pm To 5am Curfew Still In Force, Says Oyo Govt

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, headed by Governor Seyi Makinde, stated on Tuesday that it was yet to relax the ban on religious activities and the curfew imposed as a result of the pandemic. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that the Task Force made its… Read full story

I Expect Police To Bring UNIBEN Student’s Killers To Justice Quickly, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Uwaila Omozuwa, the University of Benin undergraduate who was raped and later died last week, saying he expected the Nigerian Police to speedily investigate the case and ensure the culprits are brought to justice… Read full story

Again, PDP Calls For N70 Pump Price Rate •Rejects Announced N121 per litre

The Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again called on the Federal Government to review the fuel pump price rate to N70 per litre to reflect global oil price reality. According to the party, any rate higher than this would amount to shortchanging Nigerians and urged that national assembly to compel the… Read full story

Churches, Mosques Services To Last For 1 Hour ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic has said that regular services in churches and mosques will be restricted to a maximum of one hour to minimize contact among worshippers. The National Coordinator of the task force, Dr Sani Aliyu, said this on Tuesday while giving clarification on the lifting of… Read full story

Re-Election: I’ll Stand Solidly By You, Buhari Tells Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari has thrown his weight behind Dr Akinwumi Adesina in his bid to get re-elected as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB). He made the declaration at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, while hosting Dr Adesina on a courtesy visit… Read full story

Don’t Open Places Of Worship Yet, Sheikh Gummi Tells FG

Popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gummi has kicked against the reopening of places of worship by the Federal Government. Tribune Online reports that the Presidential Task Force had earlier stated on Monday that the Federal Government had approved the easing of places of worship… Read full story

Schools’ Resumption: Lagos Plans Staggered Classes

The Lagos State government has said part of its plans and considerations to reopen schools which are shut is to maintain staggered classes for students. Recall that schools have been shut down since March because of the coronavirus pandemic in the country… Read full story

8 Fresh Cases Of Ebola Confirmed In DRC ― WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa has confirmed eight fresh cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The UN’s health agency confirmed the development in a statement posted on its website… Read full story

Thieves Tunnel Into Shoprite, Steal Drinks Worth R300,000

A Shoprite LiquorShop at the Newtown Junction shopping centre in Johannesburg has been robbed in bizarre fashion by thieves who tunnelled through a solid concrete floor to gain access, News24 reports. Tribune Online reports that the robbery took place while the shop was closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown while… Read full story

Satellite Cable: Reps Begin Probe Of Non-Implementation Of Pay-As-You-Go Package

Chairman, House of Representatives’ Ad-hoc Committee investigating the non-implementation of the pay-as-you-go package by satellite providers in the country, Hon. Unyime Idem, on Tuesday, assured Nigerians of justice. Hon. Idem who gave the assurance while giving an update on the closed-door meeting held after the… Read full story

Expect Your Two Months Salary Arrears Within 72 Hours, Minister Assures N-Power Monitors

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, assured all the accredited monitors of the N-Power scheme of its readiness to pay the outstanding two-month salaries within the next 72 hours. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who gave the assurance via… Read full story

Court Orders Immediate Release Of Orji Uzor Kalu From Prison

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the immediate release of former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu from the Kuje correctional centre in Abuja. Justice Mohammed Liman gave the order after listening to an application filed by Senator Kalu seeking to set aside the conviction of December… Read full story

$10m Bribery Scandal: Reps Ask Security Agencies To Investigate CUPP Spokesman

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to refer the $10 million bribery allegations levelled against the House of Representatives to the appropriate security agencies for criminal investigation and activate processes for requisite redress against the spokesman of the Coalition of Political Parties… Read full story

Reps Task FG On Adequate Preparation For Post-Oil Economy In Nigeria

The House of Representatives on Tuesday admonished Federal Government on the need to direct its energy, resources and focus on how to diversify the economy from dependence on oil to avert the looming economic implosion. The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by… Read full story