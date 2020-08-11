Post-COVID-19: Human race depends on youth for survival ― Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said Nigerian youths possess the energy of national rejuvenation at post-COVID-19.

Abubakar said this in his message to Nigerian youths on the 20th anniversary of International Youth Day, 2020.

Abubakar who felicitated the youth across the globe said the survival human race is dependent on the youth population and her energy to carry on.

The Wazirin Adamawa commended the Nigerian youths for their commitment and perseverance towards the attainment of a greater Nigeria.

He said the theme of this year’s celebration “Youth Engagement for Global Action” gives a critical picture of what the world perceives about the stake of young people globally.

In the statement he personally signed, Abubakar said: “This global picture, which has been on my mind, informed my decision of 40% youth inclusion in my 2019 presidential campaign; a promise I am committed to keeping for the futuristic benefit of our great nation.

“In this era of COVID-19 when the entire world is faced with this plague, the youth have a responsibility to guard against being infected, as well as help to stem the rate of infection by observing the NCDC protocols of washing/sanitising hands, wearing of face mask, avoiding crowded areas and observing social distancing.

“Indeed, the survival of humanity rests largely on the shoulders of the youth, as vigour is required to wear out this plague.

“The vigour and spirit that you embody as youths will play a crucial role in the socio-economic survival of the world and its rejuvenation, post-COVID-19.

“As leaders of today and tomorrow, I enjoin you all to preach and practice peace; demonstrate patriotism at all levels; rid yourselves of nepotism and promote competence above all forms of sentiments. Only then can we truly have the Nigeria of our dream.”

He said he will stay the course and continue to offer “my shoulders for you all to climb because as youths, you are ‘Leaders of Today’,” he stated.

