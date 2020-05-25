Post COVID-19: Dry Dock will open up N’Delta economy ― UNDEDSS, PANDEF

The Pan- Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS), on Monday, reiterated calls on the Federal Government to, without further delay, relocate the Mega Dry Dock specifically designed for the region from Lagos waters, where it had been lying unused, to the Niger Delta.

This was just as the two groups asserted that the Shipbuilding Dry Dock, considered the largest in Africa, would be the ideal enterprise for President Muhammadu Buhari to commission in the post-COVID-19 Nigerian economy.

PANDEF, the umbrella body that speaks for the region and UNDEDSS, the civil society coalition, made the call at a special Webinar meeting in Lagos to mark the 93rd birthday anniversary of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, where they also ex-rayed the Niger Delta’s economy after the lockdown.

PANDEF General Secretary, Mr Tony Uranta, who is also the Executive Secretary of UNDEDSS, in a statement made to newsmen, said the benefits of the dock to the region would be immeasurable considering the Maritime University in Delta, declaring that relocating the Dry Dock project would be the biggest investment post-COVID-19 in the region as it would open up its economy.

“Relocating the Dry Dock project to the Niger Delta would be the biggest investment post-COVID-19 in the region and would open up the economy of the region,” he said.

The statement recalled that the House of Representatives had in March 2020, called on the Federal Government and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to return and install the floating dock acquired at a cost of over N50billion in Okerenkoko, Delta.

It noted, among others, that the House further urged the Federal Government to as a matter of utmost urgency, direct the installation of the floating dock at Okerenkoko, being the location that was decided upon by the government as the operational base of the maritime facility, even as it reminded the authorities that Nigeria was paying over N4billion annually as demurrage charges for where it was parked.

Uranta, while recalling that the Okerenkoko floating dock project was duly considered and approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its 37th meeting on 23 October 2013, with the approval conveyed to the Federal Ministry of Transport on 29 October 2013, denounced the siting of the Dry dock at Badagry in Lagos State, saying it was contrary to the initial approval by the Federal Government for its location in Delta.

“The location of the Dry dock to Badagry in Lagos State is contrary to the initial approval by the federal government for its location in Delta,” the statement said, pleading that the project “be moved permanently, installed and commissioned in Delta, considering the contributions of the region to the nation’s economy.”

“The dry dock is lying fallow in the waters of Lagos State and should be taken to Delta State next to the Maritime University to provide practical knowledge to the students.

“The dry dock is located in the Niger Delta will open up the region and make it more viable, including the employment it will generate and the training on shipbuilding processes,” he said.

Speaking, the groups’ scribe, Uranta, while reiterated the groups’ positions, supporting Federal Government’s ordered audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC) and cleansing the Ogoni land oil spills, disclosed that the meeting had set up a committee to be chaired by Prof. Pat Utomi, to look at its institutions, state leaderships and contributions of its elected members in the National Assembly to development of the region.

According to him, both PANDEF and UNDEDSS would now begin to study more rigorously, the daily records of how many bills promoted by the region’s representatives at the National Assembly, adding that focus would also be on state governments and its ministries in the region to ascertain utilisation of statutory funds with the view to cut down corruption.

This was just as the two groups urged governors of the region to step up action for the internal security of their various states.

“We are going to begin to study more rigorously, the daily records of how many bills promoted by the region’s representatives at the NASS.

“Our focus will also be on state governments and its ministries in the region to ascertain utilisation of statutory funds to cut down corruption,’ Uranta said.

Uranta, however, appealed for more palliatives to the Niger Delta to keep it robust and assist its people whose lands were no longer viable for farming due to abuses of its lands occasioned by excavation and explorations, even as he declared that the region remained a cash cow for the nation, pointing out that whilst oil prices had crashed, gas prices had risen.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges

The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story

Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale

The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story

MONDAY LINE: Buhari’s Fifth May 29

MUHAMMADU Buhari’s first coming was from December 31, 1983 to August 27, 1985. It was a period of famine and pestilence; of queues for coins and corn and of lean liberty. His second coming will be five years old on Friday. Can he sit back and use his tongue to count his teeth? What has changed between his past… Read full story

China Tells US To Stop Wasting Time In Coronavirus Battle

The US should stop wasting time in its fight against the coronavirus and work with China to combat it, rather than spreading lies and attacking the country, the Chinese Government’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Sunday. The Sino-US ties have nosedived since the outbreak of the new coronavirus… Read full story

The Continued Harassment Of Essential Workers

NOT a few Nigerians were miffed by the reports of arbitrary arrests and continued harassment of essential workers by the police immediately after the recent extension by the Federal Government of the partial lockdown and curfew imposed across the country to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 global pandemic. Initially,many thought that the police operatives were at it again, acting outside their briefs for pecuniary gain… Read full story

Subsidy Removal: Those Who Can’t Fix Refineries Should Give Way ― NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned that the Federal Government should not talk about; or contemplate fuel price increase; even as it stated that subsidy is a cover-up for inefficiency and corrupt in the system. The NLC gave this position, as the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association… Read full story

The Looming Fiscal Crisis And The Wisdom Of Awolowo

In terms of financial wizardry and sheer genius in economic statecraft, the only master I bow to is the legendary sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. I believe he was an extraordinary statesman and an economic genius to boot. Former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon once observed: “If you know of a man greater… Read full story

COVID-19: Curfew Now 8pm To 5am In Oyo

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, on Sunday, relaxed the existing curfew imposed on the state in respect of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic to between 8 pm and 5 am. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that the decision was reached at the… Read full story

Adeboye Speaks On How Coronavirus Will End, Urges Nigerians Not To Panic

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye on Sunday said only a big miracle would make the deadly coronavirus pandemic leave the world completely. Pastor Adeboye stated this on Sunday during a live broadcast to his members on Dove… Read full story

Southeast Governors Meet In Enugu, Explain Delay In Implementation Of Zonal Security Outfit

GOVERNORS of the Southeast geo-political zone on Sunday explained why they are foot-dragging on the commencement of their zonal security outfit, saying that the Inspector-General of Police is not keeping with the agreement they reached with him… Read full story

No Rift Between Makinde And I ― Oyo Deputy Governor

Contrary to speculation of a cold war between him and his boss, Oyo State Deputy Governor, Raufu Olaniyan, has said there is no rift whatsoever. Olaniyan described the relationship between him and Governor Seyi Makinde as “robust and cordial… Read full story

Buhari Tasks Farmers On Massive Food Production, Says ‘No Money For Food Importation’

President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged Nigerian farmers on the need to embark on massive productive agricultural activities this farming season as Nigeria has no money for food importation. The president gave the challenge shortly after observing this year’s Eid prayer alongside members of… Read full story