A Point of Sale (POS) operator, identified as Alfa Rafiu, has been arrested in Ilorin, Kwara state capital for allegedly going on a spending spree with a sum of N280 million mistakenly sent to his bank account.

It was gathered that the suspect, a resident of the Akuji compound, Abayawo area in the Ilorin West local government area of the state, received the money in batches of several millions of Naira some weeks ago.

It was also gathered that residents of the area, especially those close to the suspects, had expressed surprise at how Rafiu had suddenly become a big spender.

Sources in the area blamed the suspect for the trouble he had put himself into, saying, “Instead of him to have drawn the attention of the bank that mistakenly transferred the huge fund to his account, he went on a speeding spree.

“Rafiu bought houses and cars and sponsored people to the lesser Hajj. Although he was generous to several people in the community, some residents were surprised about his sudden wealth as a POS operator”.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kwara state command, Ajayi Okasanmi (SP), confirmed the incident and said that “his arrest was effected by the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID) from Alagbon-Close, Ikoyi, Lagos which makes it out of our jurisdiction.”