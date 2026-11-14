Portugal players honour Ronaldo with No. 7 shirts after retirement

Portugal players paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo by wearing his iconic number 7 shirt during pre-match ceremonies ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark on Saturday.

The gesture marked Portugal’s first match since the 41-year-old announced his retirement from international football on November 5.

All members of the squad wore Ronaldo’s number 7 shirt as they walked out for the pre-match formalities at the Estádio Municipal de Braga.

The tribute was agreed at a meeting involving Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença, head coach Jorge Jesus and senior players, including Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias and Bruno Fernandes.

UEFA granted special permission for the gesture during the competitive fixture, although the players wore the shirts only for the pre-match ceremonies.

Club Brugge winger, Carlos Forbs, was listed as number 7 for the match itself.

Portugal supporters were also expected to applaud Ronaldo in the seventh minute as part of the tribute.

The Portuguese Football Federation further unveiled a permanent design change to the number 7 shirt, with a subtle line running through the digit to distinguish Ronaldo’s version and preserve it as a symbol of his career.

Ronaldo announced his international retirement after a public dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus, bringing an end to a career in which he set records for the most appearances and goals in men’s international football.

He finished with 234 appearances and 146 goals for Portugal.

His international career began in August 2003 and included the 2016 European Championship title and Nations League triumphs in 2019 and 2025.

His final appearance for Portugal was in a 1-0 victory over Wales on September 24.

Portugal had already secured qualification for the Nations League quarter-finals after winning their first four group matches.

A draw against Denmark would have guaranteed them top spot in the group ahead of their final fixture against Wales on Tuesday.