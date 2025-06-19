Ports & Cargo welcomes largest general-cargo vessel at terminal

PORTS & Cargo Handling Services Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has recorded a historic milestone with the arrival of IPSARION, the largest general cargo vessel ever handled at its terminal at the Tin Can Island Port, Lagos.

IPSARION, a Malta-flagged bulk carrier with a length overall of 199.99 meters and a gross tonnage of 36,560, arrived laden with bulk cargo and industrial equipment from Europe. Built by Tsuneishi Heavy Industries in Cebu, Philippines, the vessel is managed by Helikon Shipping Enterprises Ltd and operated by YAKE BULK LIMITED.

Onboard the vessel were multiple units of construction equipment, steel rods, vehicles, chemicals, power generation machinery, and several other goods.

Managing Director, Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, Mr. John Jenkins, described the vessel’s arrival as a strategic step aimed at maximising opportunities and resources at the terminal, while also facilitating trade and growing the country’s economy.

He said: “For a long period of time, our terminal has been servicing primarily container vessels, but a strategic business decision recently that bothers on opening up the space for more diverse business partnerships has tilted us towards welcoming general cargo vessels at our terminal.

“The general cargo business is not entirely new to us, as we have handled this at some point in time. So that means we have the expertise, equipment and other resources to adequately meet and exceed the expectations of general cargo vessels calling at our terminal. We are excited that IPSARION has called at our terminal and unloading operations are currently going on.

“Handling a vessel of this large scale showcases our preparedness for large-volume cargo operations. It validates the massive investment SIFAX Group has made in port infrastructure and human capacity over the years.”

This feat further reinforces the SIFAX Group’s role in driving excellence in Nigeria’s maritime industry and contributing to national economic growth through seamless port operations.

