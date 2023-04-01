Ifedayo Ogunyemi

Nigeria Police Force has revealed that controversial music artiste, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable who is now in police custody will face trial for injuring a police officer, resisting arrest and about six other charges.

This revelation was made by the Force Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday morning.

While the six other charges were not disclosed, Sunday Tribune learnt that Portable will also face trial for allegedly assaulting a young studio owner who had petitioned the police.

Sunday Tribune reports that a recent viral video had shown Portable challenging police officers who came to arrest him at his bar in the Sango-Otta area of Ogun State.

In the video, Portable alleged that a suspected internet fraudster had invited police officers to arrest him and harass staff members and patrons at the bar.

After failing to honour subsequent police invitation at the expiration of a 72-hour ultimatum issued against him, Portable was arrested by police in the state.

His arrest and detention at the command headquarters, Eleweran, was confirmed by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Friday.

While reacting to questions on the swiftness with which Portable’s case was treated by the police, on Twitter, Adejobi said “Portable has more than six count charges to attend to apart from resisting arrest and injuring a policeman.”

The FPRO added that Portable “will be charged to court for beating up a guy in Otta who fired a petition to CP Ogun.”

He further disclosed that “there are many pending cases of assaults on people and attacks, and he will be investigated because people have complained against him.

“So, there is no sentiment in law, let him appear in court, and allow the judge to listen to the charges against him. He has no constitutional immunity anyway.”





