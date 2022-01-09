Portable, Kogbagidi fight again, unfollow each other on Instagram

Weeks after forgiving reigning Zazu singer, famous music promoter, Kogbagidi, has unfollowed the singer, who goes by the name Portable on Instagram after a new video of another round of disagreement and outburst emerged.

In the video that has since gone viral, Portable was seen hurling expletives on Kogbagidi and telling him to stop ripping him off. He claimed that since he broke out in the music industry, the famous promoter has not helped his career in anyway but had rather ripped him off.

He accused Kogbagidi of riding on the success of his song to enrich himself and take the lion’s share from his music earnings since December. However, the promoter in the video was seen appealing to the Zazu crooner to be calm and allow the matter be resolved amicably.

It is recalled that Kogbagidi had few weeks back threatened to eject Portable from his house after the singer called out famous dancer, Poco Lee on Instagram, accusing him of giving him $600 of the $3000 dollars Wizkid gave him at a show where he performed recently.

While some people believe the latest outburst may be another publicity stunt for Portable’s new single that will be released any time from now, other people believe that unprintable words uttered by the singer in the trending video showed that the fight, this time, could be real.

When R reached out to Portable’s management on Friday to hear their side of the story, his manager who goes by the name Lawal said he was not with the singer at the moment and could not comment on the development.