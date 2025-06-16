Portable is very good musically — Ric Hassani

Ric Hassani has lauded Portable’s musical prowess, describing the street-hop sensation as “very good musically” and “incredible,” despite his often controversial public persona.

In an interview with Hip TV, Hassani revealed that Portable was the easiest collaborator on his new album, Lagos Lover Boy, impressively delivering his verse within an hour.

“I have Portable on the album, and by the way, he was the easiest to work with of all these people I just mentioned. He sent it back to me in like an hour—very, very easy to work with,” Hassani said.

He praised Portable’s raw talent, saying he has always seen beyond the singer’s antics to recognise his artistic depth.

“Portable is very good… I’ve known how good he is musically. I’ve been able to see through all of those [controversies]. It’s almost like Nigerian Idol—however somebody presents themselves, I can tell if the person can sing, or they’re really about this music life.”

Hassani expressed excitement about their collaboration and predicted that fans would appreciate the track.

“Portable is incredible, I’m telling you. Musically, absolutely. And I knew we were going to do something incredible. Absolutely fantastic.”

The track featuring Portable is part of Lagos Lover Boy, Hassani’s latest body of work blending soul, afropop, and street sounds to capture the emotional and cultural rhythms of life in Nigeria’s most vibrant city.

