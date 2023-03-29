Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has condemned a viral video of singer Habeeb Okikiola popularly called Portable confronting some officers deployed to the recreational centre he owns in Ogun.

TRIBUNE ONLINE had reported the singer, in a video shared widely on Tuesday, was seen demanding an explanation for the officers’ presence, with the operatives notifying him that a petition was filed against him.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, however, in a statement on Wednesday, said the artist exhibited irrational behaviour and hurled insults at police officers carrying out their legal duty.

According to him, the action is criminal and punishable by the criminal laws of Nigeria.

Full statement below;

PORTABLE’S CONDUCT UNRULY, PUNISHABLE UNDER THE LAW – FPRO The Nigeria Police Force has condemned the actions of one Habeeb Okikiola popularly known by his stage name Portable, in a viral video, where he was seen exhibiting irrational behavior and hurling insults at Police Officers carrying out their legal duty, an action which is criminal and punishable by the criminal laws of Nigeria. The action of the singer in the video was unruly and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and incitement of violence against the officers who were detailed to execute a warrant of arrest on him for a series of allegations of criminal acts leveled against Mr Portable. The NPF will take all necessary steps to investigate his actions and ensure that he is prosecuted for any criminal activity he may have committed depending on the severity of the offense. The Police will not condone any unruly act, assault, or attack on its officers who are on lawful duty. We need to respect our law enforcement agents who perpetually take the risk of maintaining law and order and fight crimes and criminality in our society.

