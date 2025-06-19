Port Access Road: Lekki Port commends President Tinubu over inauguration

THE management of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL)- promoter of Lekki Deep Sea Port, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the recent inauguration of the access road to Lekki Port located within the Lagos Free Zone, Itoke Village, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The 37-kilometre Lekki Deep Sea Port Access Road section linking the Dangote Refinery and Fertilisers Plant to Eleko Junction was inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration ceremony, the Managing Director of Lekki Port, Wang Qiang, who was one of the special guests at the event, explained that the access road to Lekki Port will enhance Lekki Port’s efficiency by facilitating seamless cargo evacuation from the port, thereby positively boosting trade and economic growth.

“The issue of access road to the Lekki Deep Sea Port has been a source of concern for the port to deliver on its mandate as the gateway to Nigeria and as the game changer in the maritime sector, but with the inauguration of the road today, many maritime stakeholders now have more confidence to import and export goods through Lekki Port,” he said.

Wang noted that the President’s inauguration of the access road was not only historic but also symbolic because he conceived the idea and started the entire Lekki Free Trade Zone during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

He added that the completion of the Lekki Port Access Road, the recent approval by the President Bola Tinubu-led government to construct the 7th Axial Road, and the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road have strategically positioned Lekki Deep Sea Port as a Nigerian maritime hub.

