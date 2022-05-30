Population Commission commences master training for 2022 June trial census

The National Population Commission has, ahead of the trial census to be held in June 2022, commenced a master training for facilitators.

The master’s Training Workshop is designed to train the facilitators, who will in turn carry out the Zonal level training of the enumerators and other field functionaries in readiness for the trial Census.

While declaring open the workshop on Monday, the Commission’s Chairman, Hon. Nasir Isa Kwara disclosed the Trial census exercise would commence on the 27th of June 2022 and last for a period of two weeks.

According to him, the exercise which he described as the “census dress rehearsal”, “is one of the pre-census activities. It is a process in which all census operations are tested in a detailed and comprehensive manner.

“This takes place, ideally and as a matter of best practice, one year ahead of the actual census data, when major external circumstances, such as season (weather), holiday periods, school year schedule, etc. can be expected to be like when the census proper will be conducted.”

He stated that the trial census tests all phases of the main census, from planning to the execution of the plans, logistics arrangement and management, questionnaire design and format, training procedures, fieldwork operations, publicity, payment system, data processing, data tabulations and analysis.





The Chairman further disclosed that the trial Census will cover thirty-six states and the FCT.

In his explanations, he said Six LGAs will be selected from six states in the six geo-political zones of Nigeria for full population enumeration while forty-five (45) EAs shall be selected from each of the thirty-one States.

“In total, four thousand, six hundred and eight (4,068) EAs have been selected for this Trial Census to test run their suitability and readiness for the actual census,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also launched an e-recruitment portal for the exercise.

He said this became imperative to ensure fairness and transparency in the recruitment process.

“They need to be fair and transparent in the recruitment process has led the Commission to introduce the e-recruitment process and train the officers that will supervise this important census recruitment process,” he said.

While inaugurating the platform at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, the Chairman noted that the quality of the recruitment process will reflect on the quality of the data to be collected and ultimately the success of the 2023 census.

He stressed that while a good recruitment exercise will not by itself necessarily guarantee a successful census, a badly conducted recruitment process will inevitably lead to problems and increase the risk of an unsuccessful census.

“The launching of the E-recruitment portal at the headquarters marks the beginning of the online recruitment process whereby Nigerians from all demography and gender can hook onto the website that will be provided by the Commission to fill the online form and get themselves registered to be recruited,” he added.

