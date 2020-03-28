Popular Ibadan broadcast journalist, Edmund Obilo, recounts experience in isolation at UCH over suspected coronavirus

A popular broadcast journalist based in Ibadan, Oyo State, Edmund Obilo, who was put in isolation at the University College Hospital (UCH), has recounted his experience during the period.

Obilo gave details of what he went through in his twitter handle @eobilo, commending workers and the management of the hospital for doing a good job.

According to him: “After suffering symptoms similar to COVID-19, it became clear I needed special medical attention beyond the care I was getting while self-isolating at home. On the morning of Friday, 20 March 2020, my wife took me to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

“I was attended to by hardworking doctors, nurses and cleaners who proved that no matter the challenges, we can rise above the obstacles on our road to quality healthcare. They are the champions of a new Nigeria. I celebrate them for braving the situation.

“I salute the management of UCH for the special care. I appreciate you for your concern. I honour the journalism profession for living up to the task of informing the people.

“I have left the hospital. I am set for the battle against COVID-19. Our people will survive the scourge.

Obilo was placed in isolation at the UCH last week Friday following which his samples were taken and forwarded to Lagos for confirmation of his status.

He also complained of the condition of where he was quarantined while the hospital also confirmed last Friday that it had on admission a suspected case of coronavirus but did not disclose the identity of the patient.