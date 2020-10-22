Popular Ibadan-based poultry farmer, Azeez Maboreje, dies, buried

POPULAR Ibadan-based poultry farmer, Azeez Maboreje, popularly known as Farmers Ambassador, is dead and has been buried according to islamic rites at about 2pm at his Ayegoro Academy area of Ibadan residence.

According to a close associate of the deceased who craved anonymity, the late Maboreje, was found dead in his car around Idi-Ape area of Ibadan at about 12:05 on Monday morning with foamy substance gushing out from his mouth and nose, adding that it was a good samaritan who drew the attention of the police arround the area to the ugly incident.

The source further informed that details of Maboreje’s cause of death could not be ascertained as it was impossible to carry out autopsy because of the fact that he had to be buried on Monday being a muslim.

A very close ally of the deceased, Dr Adebayo Faleke of Fresh FM, Ibadan, while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune by phone, described Maboreje, who anchors popular radio show, Oja Agbe on a popular radio in Ibadan, as an agricultural activist whose service to humanity particularly farmers is beyond human comprehension.

” I will miss him greatly, as a matter of fact, I’m still in shock and everything semms like a dream to me. He was a very intelligent and hardworking man. He has a very kind heart and would be greatly missed by farmers in Oyo State and the entire South-West part of the country.”

Maboreje is survided by wife, children and aged mother.

