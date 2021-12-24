Popular Ibadan based photographer, Born Photo, dies at 86

Ibadan based photographer, Pa David Owolabi Ositelu, popularly known as Born Photo, is dead. He was aged 86.
Pa Ositelu died on Friday afternoon, December 24, at his Isale Osi studio, less than 24 hours to his 86th birthday
Pa Ositelu was born on December 25th 1935 at his hometown, Ogere Remo, Ogun State.
:He later relocated to Ibadan where he set up a flourishing photography business called Born Photo in the city
Details later….
