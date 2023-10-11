Popular Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) cleric, Prophet Sam Olu-Alo, has donated blocks of classrooms and a hall in his native Ido and Temidire communities in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State in memory his father, Pa Joseph Omowaye Alo, who would be buried on Friday.

Prophet Olu-Alo, who is the planter of CAC Grace and Mercy Prayer Mountain (Adamimogo), built and furnished blocks of classrooms at Community High School, Temidire-Ekiti and at St Benedict Catholic Nursery and Primary School, Ido-Ekiti, his alma mater.

In addition, Olu-Alo also built and furnished a community hall named “Ilike Family Hall” at Odo Agbe in Ido township for the use of the community in memory of his father who died at the age of 83.

This is just as he donated two computer units and two lawn mowers to St Benedict in response to a demand by the Headmistress of the school, Mrs. Rose D. Bolaji

Speaking on the occasion, Prophet Olu-Alo said he had the desire to site a library he had earlier donated to the town in St Benedict’s school compound but that users of the library might not gain entry to it after school hours, saying he therefore decided to build and furnish the block of classrooms.

The cleric said the donation was one of the ways to enhance education in the town and Ekiti State, saying it was his desire to replicate what he saw in other countries in his hometown.

He commended the Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde Ilori Faboro, represented by his wife, Olori Ngozi, on the occasion, for his commitment to the peace and development of Ido-Ekiti, and charged other well-to-do indigenes of the town to join efforts in taking Ido to greater heights.

He also charged the pupils of St. Benedict and students of Community High School, Temidire, to watch the companies they keep, warning that “a bad company corrupts good manners.”

Earlier in an address, the Headmistress of St. Benedict’s, Mrs. Rose D. Bolaji, thanked Prophet Olu-Alo for the gesture and described it as “a landmark in the life of the school and another stage in the history of education in Ido/Osi Local Government in particular and Ekiti State in general.”

She handed an award of recognition to Prophet Olu-Alo on behalf of the school.

The Parish Priest of St. Benedict Catholic Church, former owners of the school, Rev Father Edward Ogunlade, thanked Prophet Olu-Alo for lifting the school; Mrs. Bolaji for her hard work and the Oba Ilori Faboro for his desire for the growth of Ido-Ekiti.





Father Ogunlade said many old students of the school were contacted and that some of them had been responding according to their capacity but noted that what Prophet Olu-Alo did was worth special commendation.

The Chairman of Ido/Osi LGA, Dr Shola Ogunsina, who inaugurated the project, also commended Olu-Alo while the Area Education Officer (AEO), Ido/Osi LGA, Mrs. Alaketu Folashade Ganiyat was among the numerous dignitaries on hand to witness the occasion.

