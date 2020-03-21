Popular American country musician, Kenny Rogers, dies at 81

Popular American country musician, Kenny Rogers, is dead. He died at the age of 81 at his home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, United States.

His family announced his death on Friday night. “The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 pm at the age of 81.

“Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” a statement said.

According to the Daily Mail of UK, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family is planning to have a small private service at this time with a public memorial at a later date.

The musician with a husky-voice retired from touring in 2017 after a 60-year career spanning jazz, folk, country and pop, with hits like The Gambler, Lucille, and Lady.

Rogers, who got married five times, is currently married to Wanda Miller. The pair tied-the-knot in 1997 and have remained together since.

The singer and 52-year-old beauty are parents to 14-year-old identical twin sons, Jordan and Justin.

Also the father to three other children, Rogers revealed in 2014 that initially when he began dating Wanda, her parents did not approve.

He enjoyed a career that spanned 60 years as he sold tens of millions of records, won three Grammys and was the star of TV movies based on The Gamble” and other songs, making him a superstar in the `70s and ´80s.

Rogers thrived as his career began in 1957 before he retired from touring in 2017 at age 79. Despite his crossover success, he always preferred to be thought of as a country singer.

A true rags-to-riches story, Rogers was raised in public housing in Houston Heights with seven siblings.

