Popular actor, Adeniyi Johnson and wife becomes KAB ambassadors

A real estate company, KAB construction has unveiled two Nollywood stars who also doubled as a couple, Adeniyi Johnson, and seasoned actress Seyi Edun as ambassadors.

KAB has been in the real estate industry for the past 20 years, delivering ‘dream homes’ to suit the fantasy and specifications of clients, and support through the whole process to make it as simple and rewarding as possible.

Speaking on the new deal, the power couple stated that the long-standing integrity and hard-earned credibility of KAB construction impressed them to accept the offer to work with the brand.

Niyi Johnson added, “Aside from the power of our respective social media accounts, we now run a Youtube program tagged Mr & Mrs Johnson, which is streamed by hundreds of thousands of viewers across the world.

“We will just incorporate the concept that will co-opt KAB Constructions in all our episodes and implore all our loyal fans to key into all the housing plans.

“We have visited almost all the sites and have verified that KAB Constructions doesn’t sell “air”.

“They have the kind of integrity that we will love to be identified with”, he said.

Seyi Edun, who was also excited about the opportunity availed to her out of several millions of celebrity, appreciated the board of Directors of KAB Constructions and also promised to use her capacity to promote, market, endorse the brand to the world till it gets to enviable heights.

Present at the unveiling ceremony include popular pastor from the Celestial Church of Christ, Prophet Aladele Genesis and famous Islamic Cleric, Alfa Shuga

The Royal Majesty, Ooni of Ife was ably represented by to royal fathers from Osun state, namely, Oba Babatunde Awosunle Tojunbo and Oba Adebisis Layade.

The General Manager, KAB Construction, Kehinde Alex Bankole explained how KAB came to be while in Germany.

Kehinde said that he understudied the efficiency of Julius Berger and remould the ideals to make building and constriction better and affordable for the Market.

Alex noted that the company, KAB construction, unveiled whole new housing plans and estates in key areas of Lagos state, and also put unveiled brand ambassadors that will represent the new campaign. Some of the new estates include the Royal Castle Lekki, Imperial Court, Ibeju, Kings Cottage, Ibeju Agbe, and Lexxy Courts Picasa, Abuja

These new estates, according to the MD, will cover those with luxurious demand and the middle class, and low-income earners.

