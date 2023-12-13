Nigeria’s foremost sculptor and environmental artist, Dotun Popoola, recently delivered a magnificent sculptural piece of a lion commissioned by Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla 111 of Ikate Kingdom in his palace in Lekki, Lagos.

The event was witnessed by the media and dignitaries from different walks of life.

Speaking to journalists during the unveiling, Popoola gave historical insights about the artwork and how a chance meeting with the monarch provided the opportunity of the work.

He said: “On August 14, 2021, I delivered a sculpture to a client in the presence of 10 friends. Unknown to me, someone had planned a mini exhibition.

“During the event, Oba Elegushi arrived, expressing interest in my work. I was astonished by the distinguished guests present.

“The king admired the sculpture I crafted for his friend and requested me to craft two larger lions for his palace. I left the gathering with gratitude.

“Upon returning to my studio, I delved into sculpting the lions after researching Ikate Kingdom’s history from the compendium the king provided and interpreted the kingdom’s story through the canvas of a lion.

“I created the lion sculpture 14-feet long, 8.5-feet high and four-feet broad and weighing 300 kilogrammes, to encapsulate history, culture, royalty, elegance, luxury, and sustainability and it was made with scrap metals, mild steel, aluminium, bronze, automobile parts and auto-based pigment. It took me more than two years to finish the work,” he said.

Popoola described the work as symbolic adding “If there’s going to be any ornamentation to the throne of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, it wouldn’t be an insignia of leopard, tiger or cheetah but that of a lion. So if the strength of the current King is to be historically documented, it must be related with a story of a lion. His fierce and decisive personality and temperament must form nucleus of the story. In some other African thrones, their stories are encapsulated in other parts of animals.”

While receiving the art piece, Oba Elegushi felt elated and satisfied about the piece of work. He said this of the artist: “I commissioned Dotun to produce a sculptural piece of a lion and you brought a monumental sculpture of a lion with history.”

He subscribed to the artist’s esteemed profile and artistic prowess saying that it was undeniable. He said. “Dotun Popoola’s artistic prowess is undeniable, and I must express my admiration for the exquisite masterpiece that has emerged from his gifted hands,” he said.

He also spoke on how his path with the artist crossed. “I first encountered Dotun’s remarkable talent through my late brother, Dr Olaolu Mudashiru and was captivated by the majestic lion adorning his balcony in Banana Island.

“His dedication to his craft is truly commendable and I have observed with great fascination his unwavering commitment, ingenuity, and meticulous attention to details.

“It is for this reason I commissioned him to create lions symbolising my ancestral strength and persona. I could not have fathomed the depth to which he would elevate the concept. The resulting sculpture stands not merely as a representation of the regal lion but as a compendium of the rich history of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom.

“I am optimistic that this timeless masterpiece will not only bring fortune to Dotun but will also carry him to heights unforeseen.”

While recognizing his international acclaim and extraordinary contribution to the world of art, I extend to him the well-deserved royal blessings and good wishes bestowed upon him by my ancestors,” he prayed.

The monarch revealed that the remarkable sculpture will be transformed into a luxury coffee table book which will reflect the analysis of forms and content in the sculpture and also give a creative visual insight into history of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom adding that he would ensure that the book would be placed in palaces and luxury places across the globe. He assured that he would nurture, protect and cherish the piece, committing to supporting and fostering the endeavor of many Nigerian creative intellectuals. #End

