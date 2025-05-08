Pope Leo XIV: Robert Prevost emerges first Pope from America

Cardinal Robert Prevost has made history as the first pope from the Americas.

The 69-year-old, originally from Chicago, was elected by the College of Cardinals and has taken the name Pope Leo XIV.

His election was signaled by white smoke rising from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, followed by the ringing of bells at St. Peter’s Basilica. The crowd in the square erupted in joy.

Pope Leo XIV appeared on the central balcony of the basilica and greeted the faithful with a blessing: “Peace be with all of you!”

He spoke in Italian, Spanish, and Latin, emphasizing his desire for global peace and unity.

His multilingual address reflected his international ministry, especially his years serving in Peru.

The conclave reached its decision on the second day of voting.

Following tradition, the senior cardinal asked Prevost if he accepted the election. He said yes and chose the name Leo XIV.

He soon stepped onto the balcony in white papal robes to greet the world for the first time as pope.

He led a prayer for his predecessor, Pope Francis, and acknowledged his lasting impact on the Church.

US President Donald Trump posted on social media, calling the moment a “Great Honor” for the United States.

Meanwhile, Tribune Online reported on Thursday that white smoke had been seen above the Sistine Chapel at around 6:45 p.m., confirming a new pope had been chosen. The crowd, who had waited under cloudy skies, cheered loudly.

The election of Pope Leo XIV is a milestone for the Catholic Church. As the first American pontiff, he brings a perspective shaped by experiences in both North and South America.

His early message of peace suggests a papacy focused on healing and dialogue in a divided world.

(Npr)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE