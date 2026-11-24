Pope Francis claimed to have encountered the devil on three separate occasions during his lifetime, describing frightening experiences that included seeing what he called the “gates of hell”, according to extracts from his newly published private diary.

The accounts are contained in The Private Diary of Pope Francis, released on Tuesday, with a 2021 entry detailing three encounters he interpreted as visions of the devil. He said one occurred while he was travelling in a car, another during Mass in a choir loft, and the third at a meeting with Vatican officials.

“I can’t forget the powerful raspiness of his voice,” Francis wrote, recalling one of the visions.

The late pontiff also described the devil’s appearance, particularly his eyes, which he said looked menacing.

“He looked at me with flaming eyes… more intense than the previous one. They were like flashes of fire,” he wrote of his second vision that he said happened inside a Carmelite chapel while he was archbishop of Buenos Aires.

According to the diary, the experiences also affected him during his travels, including his 2018 visit to Chile, which became controversial after he defended a bishop accused of covering up sexual abuse committed by a priest.

Francis later expressed regret over his handling of the matter, admitting that he had initially underestimated the seriousness of the situation.

“Devastated because of the situation in Chile,” Francis wrote in a 2021 entry.

“It was hard for me to admit what happened in Chile; I didn’t think it was so serious.”

Following the controversy, the late pope apologised and invited Chile’s bishops to Rome, where they collectively offered to resign.

He also recounted another encounter with what he believed was the devil shortly after returning from the Chilean trip, saying the experience left a lasting impression on him.

“I saw him and heard his voice, triumphant, possessing everything,” he wrote, adding that “the Lord gave me the chance to free myself from these encounters”.

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Beyond the three encounters, Francis disclosed that he once saw what he described as the gates of hell while preparing to sleep in June 2018.

“I watched a little, and it terrified me,” he said, adding that he “took the rosary as a weapon”.

“It’s dangerous to get close to the gates of hell, because flames can spring out and burn,” he wrote.

The diary, which covers the period between 1992 and 2024, also offers personal reflections on events during Francis’s time in the Catholic Church.

Cardinal Victor Fernandez, head of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and a friend of the late pope, edited the publication. The diaries are reportedly the first writings of their kind by a pope to be made publicly available since the 1960s.

Francis became head of the Catholic Church in 2013 and served for 12 years before dying in April 2025 at the age of 88.

(BBC News)