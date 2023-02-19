Ebenezer Adurokiya | Warri

Catholic pontiff, Pope Francis, on Thursday, ordained Most Reverend Anthony Ewherido as the fifth Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Warri, Delta State.

Bishop Ewherido succeeded Most Reverend John Okeoghene Afareha, who retired in 2022 at the age of 75.

Ewherido, 62, was ordained as Bishop at an episcopal ordination and installation ceremony held at the Holy Martyr of Uganda Minor Seminary, Effurun, Delta State.

The event had in attendance dignitaries including Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by his Chief of Staff, Ovie Agas; Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the former governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Others in attendance were the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori and former Minister of State for Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi.

Traditional rulers in attendance included the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse 111 and the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, traditional ruler of Seimbiri kingdom, King Charles Ayemi- Botu; the Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom, Owawha 1, among others.

While ordaining the new bishop, Pope Francis, represented by Archbishop Antonio Guido Filipazzi, the Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, said the new Bishop was found worthy of presiding over the diocese.

“The last shepherd has retired as the Bishop of Warri. We carefully expedite actions to appoint a new bishop for that community.

“In this way, my beloved son, seeing your endowment with spiritual gifts, empathised in matters to be done, your sound doctrine and faithfulness to the teaching in office of the church, we decide you’re suitable for this ministry,” the Pope said.





He, therefore, urged Most Reverend Ewherido to rely on the grace offered through Jesus Christ to cater for the sheep as a servant and not as an emperor.

“We urge you dear son that with the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, together with her holy spouse, Joseph, and the guardian of the Redeemer, to fix your eyes on the most sacred Heart of Jesus which beats with ineffable love for and draw strength daily from this source to diligently lead all the faithful in Warri diocese to our Lord and God,” he admonished.

Most Reverend Ewherido, in his short message, solicited cooperation in executing a pastoral plan “aimed at a holistic spiritual, social, ecclesiastical, physical and moral growth and renewal in our diocese, according to the mind of Christ and under the guidance of the Holy Spirit.”

Regarding the coming general elections, the new bishop called for prayers in order to engender safe, peaceful, free and fair elections, while urging the electorate to “shun corruption; don’t sell your birthright; carry out your civic responsibility and vote your conscience for the good of our nation.”

