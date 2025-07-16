Pop Mart: Labubu doll maker projects 350% profit in six months

Pop Mart, the Chinese maker of Labubu doll, has projected a massive 350% profit surge for the first half of 2025, driven by explosive global demand and rapid revenue growth.

The Labubu doll maker, which sells collectable toys in “blind boxes,” said its revenue more than tripled during the six months, while profits soared on the back of strong brand recognition and tighter cost control measures.

Valued at over $40 billion, Pop Mart has become a retail powerhouse, thanks to the runaway success of Labubu, a mischievous, elf-like character with jagged teeth that has captured the imagination of collectors worldwide.

Labubu dolls, launched in 2019, have become a global phenomenon, with fans queuing for hours at Pop Mart stores and vending machines. Demand has become so overwhelming that some retailers have temporarily paused sales to manage crowd control and inventory.

The company currently operates over 2,000 locations globally, including more than 40 stores in the United States, a market where Labubu sales surged by 5,000% in June compared to the previous year, according to research firm M Science.

The brand’s rise has been further propelled by celebrity endorsements** from global icons like Kim Kardashian and Blackpink’s Lisa, along with high-profile collaborations with Coca-Cola and the One Piece manga franchise.

Pop Mart also reported that international markets now account for nearly 40% of its total revenue, reflecting its growing global footprint. The company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2020, and its stock price has skyrocketed by almost 600% over the past year.

However, Labubu’s popularity has also given rise to counterfeit products, often called “Lafufu” dolls. In June, Chinese authorities seized more than 46,000 fake Labubu toys in a nationwide crackdown on knockoffs.

With continued global expansion and record-breaking sales, Labubu doll maker appears poised to dominate the collectable toy market for years to come.

