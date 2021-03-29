‘Poor weather conditions’ prevent Sanwo-Olu, Oyetola, Abiodun, Fayemi, senators from travelling to Kano for Tinubu’s colloquium

Four state governors and three serving senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were, on Monday, prevented from travelling for the 12th edition of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium holding in Kano State.

The governors – Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) – and the senators – Kashim Shettima (Borno Central), Olamilekan Adeola (Lagos West), Tokunbo Abiru (Lagos East) and Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central) – resorted to following the programme online from the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja.

This was revealed by Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State governor, Gboyega Akosile, on Twitter on Monday morning.

The tweet reads: “Due to poor weather condition, Governors @jidesanwoolu @GboyegaOyetola @dabiodunMFR @kfayemi Senators kashim Shettima, @YAYIAdeola @TokunboAbiru @SenatorMOB joined the 12th @AsiwajuTinubu @thecolloquium_ at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja. #TinubulsKey.”

The colloquium with the theme: “Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: The Imperative Of National Cohesion For Growth And Prosperity” forms part of activities billed to commemorate the 69th birthday of the national leader of the APC.

