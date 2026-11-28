The mock voter accreditation exercise in parts of Kano metropolis was characterised by a low turnout of voters, while some polling units also experienced technical challenges with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

However, security personnel were present at various polling units where the exercise took place to maintain order and ensure a peaceful process.

When our correspondent visited Gwagwarawa 001 in Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State, only a few voters were seen participating in the exercise.

At polling unit 002, only five out of the 75 registered voters had cast their votes as of 10 a.m., reflecting the low level of participation.

Similarly, the turnout at Kankarofi in Kano Municipal Local Government Area was extremely low, as the polling area was virtually deserted during the visit.

Some voters interviewed by our correspondent attributed their decision not to participate to what they described as the limited importance of the mock accreditation exercise.

According to them, they were more interested in the actual general election scheduled for 2027, rather than the mock exercise.

They maintained that the mock accreditation was not a priority for them compared with the forthcoming general election.