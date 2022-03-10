Poor law enforcement responsible for building collapse ― NIOB

The Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has blamed incessant building collapse in Nigeria on poor enforcement of regulations guiding the construction industry by the government.

The Chairman of the Ogun State chapter of NIOB, Adeleke Olufemi, stated this on Tuesday while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on activities to mark the year 2022 National Builders’ Day with the theme: “Building with Integrity.”

He disclosed that the institute had been embarking on awareness campaigns to enlighten the general public on how to construct properly, buildings and any structure that falls within the profession.

Adeleke who noted that only the government is empowered by the law to enforce regulations guiding the construction industry said the institute is ready to collaborate with the government and other agencies on enforcement and sanctioning of violators of building regulations.

He insisted that strict enforcement of building code by developers remains the panacea to the unabated menace of building collapse in the country.

In his view, strict enforcement of building regulations would curb shoddy building construction arising from the use of sub-standard materials all in a bid to cut corners, adding that this would also eliminate quackery in the industry.

“Everything boils down to the roles our government play. Government should have a standard and they must ensure that this standard is at all times adhered strictly to be professionals in the sector.

“Government are the ones that enforce the law, they monitor projects. The government has a standard of what they want, but because of the system we operate in, it is very difficult to even for the government to actualise what they want.

“Therefore, the government must ensure strict enforcement of regulations guiding the construction industry to curb incessant building collapse in the country.”

Speaking on the builders’ day, Ademola said, “The Annual Builders Day is a time when we come together to have a holistic review of our stance, how we have performed, and create awareness on the engagement of professional builders in the built environment in Nigeria.

“It is a time to create awareness to the public on matters that strengthen the understanding of our role as Builders in the built environment in Ogun State, Nigeria.

“As a professional builder in Nigeria, a key part of our responsibility is to be fully involved as an integral part of the nation’s building production process and ensure that designs and construction of buildings are done with total adherence to international standards and with resilience and sustainability thinking in addition to standards, codes of practice and building regulations.”

He warned members of the institute against usurping the roles of other professionals in the construction industry.