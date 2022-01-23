Poor implementation of administration of criminal justice causing insecurity ― Bauchi chief registrar

Chief Registrar of Bauchi State High Court, Barrister Emmanuel Danjuma Sublim, has attributed the spate of insecurity being experienced in the country to the poor implementation of the administration of criminal justice law which has dragged prosecution of criminal offences for too long.

The assertion was made by the Chief Registrar while speaking at a one-day workshop on Strengthening Effective Implementation of Administration of Criminal Justice Act/Law by Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee Federal held in Bauchi.

He also said that the administration of criminal justice law in Bauchi state came into existence in the year 2018 and was assented into law by the last administration.

The Chief also said that in the year 2021, the administration of Governor Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir inaugurated the administration of the criminal Justice monitoring committee, adding that the state is yet to implement the assented law.

According to the Chief Registrar, “Having gone through the law that is already in place, we discovered that there are many aspects of the law that is not applicable to Bauchi state, it is of this that we embarked on a draft amendment of the law. So, this workshop is meant to discuss the draft, so that if it is agreed by stakeholders that the draft is okay, then, it will be forwarded to the state house of assembly for consideration.”

Speaking earlier, Executive Secretary, Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC) Federal, Sulayman Dawodu observed that the responsibility for upholding and progressing the objectives of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act/Administration of ACJA/ACIL clearly rests on all criminal justice stakeholders, especially the ACJMC/ISRT members.

Consequently, the importance of strategising through synergy and sharing information, knowledge and skills cannot be overemphasised if the objective must be achieved.

The Executive Secretary said that “the recognition of these cross-cutting challenges is the stimulus required to energise us to discharge our responsibilities dutifully and passionately with the hope that our names will be emblazoned in the annals of history as a champion of criminal justice reforms in the country.”

He explained that the Committee was in Bauchi to strengthen the existing relationship and partnership with Bauchi state in the implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act/Law in collaboration with the Federal ACIMC.

According to him, “We are happy to confirm that Bauchi is the ninth state of our implementing the MacArthur Foundation-supported project of strengthening ACIMC/JSRT at State level. We are also delighted that Bauchi participated actively at the recently concluded National Conference of ACJMC/JSRT in Abuja where knowledge and experience were shared by delegates across the country.”

Suleiman Dawodu added that “the various activities to be carried out under the project include technical and logistical support to various emerging ACIMC/JSRT across the country.”

He explained that it will involve convening of technical workshops within the 3-year project; exchange of knowledge and information; deployment of the portal for information sharing: the convening of Annual Conference a ACIMC/ISRT, the maiden one was successfully delivered in Abuja November 2021.

The project will also cover the provision of equipment to the emerging secretariats of states who have passed ACJL and inaugurated ACJMC/JSRT.

“We are grateful to the MacArthur Foundation for this opportunity and filling the vacuum created by our respective governments that have ignored or relegated the development of criminal justice system to the background, leading to the current state of insecurity, corruption in the land, perennial congestion of our detention and correctional facilities and courts.

He said: “We recognise the provision of the ACJMC (Monitoring Committee) in the Bauchi ACL and we are delighted about this inclusion because it gives the necessary distinction between the workings and operations of the CMC and other similar bodies like the JSRT which is very necessary for the overall implementation of the ACIL in Bauchi State.

“We have noted the recent efforts in amending the ACIL to meet the minimum standards desired nationally. We shall have the opportunity of contributing to its enrichment at this workshop,” he said.

Suleiman Dawodu stressed that “it is not in doubt that there will be challenges ahead in the implementation of the law, however, where the will is strong and commitment reassuring, there is a huge likelihood of overcoming these challenges.

“It is on the basis of this reality, that synergy and sharing of resources, knowledge and information are necessary towards achieving the desired objectives. ACIMC Federal is committed to supporting Bauchi and other emerging States to achieve remarkable landmark success stories by the special grace of God,” he assured.

