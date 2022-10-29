Poor harvest: APPEALS to establish 15 processing cottage centres in Kaduna

In its effort to reduce post-harvest and low income which is considered a big problem to farmers in the country, the Kaduna State Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support under the APPEALS Project is establishing 15 cottage processing centres across the state.

The Communication Officer of the Project, Muhammad Bashir Amin stated this in a press release made available to the Tribune Online in Kaduna on Saturday.

According to him, the centres which are being constructed in respect of the three value chains (Dairy, Ginger and Maize products) under the Kaduna APPEALS Project, will also house equipment capable of handling post-harvest produce, among which will include machines for storage, cleaning, sorting, processing and packaging.

Amin however said that the cottage processing centre for maize has the capacity to process 50,000 tons of maize in a year without going through much stress.

He also stated that the centre for milk collection will help preserve milk for future use and make it necessary for the availability of milk for producing dairy products such as cheese and yoghurt.

The statement noted that “it is an undeniable fact that, Ginger is yet another important crop to provide more wealth in Nigeria, increase in its processing and packaging will make it more available in large quantities.

The Communication Officer of the Project further explained another positive impact of the cottage processing Centres which is the provision of employment opportunities to foster economic growth and development.

He revealed that the APPEALS Project has deemed it necessary to provide trainings to organized groups on how to operate and maintain the equipment in the cottage processing Centers.

He commended the Kaduna State government, under the able leadership of his Excellency, Mal. Nasir Ahmed El-Rufaí in its effort to create more wealth for the people through agriculture.

