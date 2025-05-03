Pomp, royalty as Apampa, Olagbegi open Princess Nubi Plaza Seliat Hall

Royalty was at its peak recently in Ibadan, Oyo State when the Apampas of Ibadan, Oyo State and Olagbegis of Owo, Ondo State united in their grandeur to dedicate and inaugurate Princess Nubi Plaza Seliat Hall at Elder Olagbenjo Street, Lagelu Estate in Ibadan.

The event at which Lanre Teriba serenaded guests, the Mogaji of Ile Apampa in Ibadan, Prince Abila A. Apampa, said the plaza came as an opportunity to make the space useful and congratulated his wife, Princess J. Adenubi Olagbegi-Apampa, for making it happen in record time.

Princess Olagbegi-Apampa, who thanked God for the privilege, said the edifice was not just an event centre but also a pharmacy through which essential drugs would be distributed free to the needy, in the spirit of the Olagbegi-Apampa philanthropy.

